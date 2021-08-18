Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Sport as an expression should not be underestimated | Bollywood





India celebrates the extraordinary performances of its athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. But is it enough to be applauded? Yes, believes Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the man behind films such as the National Award-winning Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), and more recently, Toofaan. Sport as an expression should not be underestimated, and we should not put it on hold as a sport itself. Sport develops citizens; it teaches them courage, the value of hard work and most of all how to fail and bounce back! It is therefore very important that we give it not only the respect it deserves, but also the right environment and resources, for this country of a billion people and more. Every child should have the opportunity to express themselves through sport. And every adult should have an opportunity or an ease … people are very stressed, they work so hard … and if you don’t have this little place to play in your colony, adequate facilities then i’m talking about what is it good to call us a company? said the filmmaker. Sport is not just about letting go; it builds your character, he explains, it’s not that ki sports just relieve stress, and nowadays that makes a lot of sense economically. The sport is watched on television all over the world. There are billions and trillions of money at stake. And why not? It’s amazing to watch it, and your time is well spent. Cover of Mehras’s memoirs. One would like to believe that Indian parents no longer discourage their children from pursuing a full-time career in sport. But Mehra, who recently published her memoir, The Stranger in the Mirror, disagrees. I do not think so. I don’t think we’ve crossed that line yet. You see the story of Vandana (Katariya) and how she scored a hat-trick in the hockey quarterfinals. Everyone around her said no. Only her father believed that his daughter should play. And look today, it’s the pride of the nation! he says. But mention Nethra Kumanan, the first female sailor to represent India at the Olympics, and how her parents allowed her to drop out of school to compete in the 2014 Asian Games and Mehra agrees stating that she is a good example. . What is the problem with dropping out of school? I don’t know … Society has to change, ho gaya Indian Indian … we have to be citizens of the world now. This is where the real patriotism is; be a true citizen of the world and take care of humanity. Look at the pandemic, how the world fought and how scientists came together to invent a vaccine in record time. This is, for me, real patriotism now! It’s about coming together, but it’s in my own naivety, he smiles. Author’s tweets @HennaRakheja Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

