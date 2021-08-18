Entertainment
Jared Padalecki clarifies ‘supernatural’ reaction to social media prequel – The Hollywood Reporter
Jared Padalecki says he loves the elders Supernatural co-star and “brother” Jensen Ackles “deeply” and that the tone of his response on Twitter to the announcement of the longtime CW show’s prequel series has been misunderstood.
the Walker the actor spoke to The New York Times about her social media exchange in June with her former co-star and others attached to The Winchesters – The last of the CW Supernatural spin-off attempt – telling the newspaper his response was an attempt to clarify that he had no involvement in the show.
“It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people thought I was a part of it, I really just wanted to say, ‘Hey, I’m not hiding a secret from you. I just don’t know about it, ”he said.
Reflecting on his public reaction online to the news, Padalecki said he should have known better and the reaction is part of the reason he tries to stay away from social media.
“I should be old enough to know better than to post something and expect people to understand,” he told the Times. “It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, “Oh, he doesn’t know! They are going to kill each other! It’s the end of the world !’ And I’m like “No, no, no.” (Laughs.) I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of this.
The actor also reiterated that he had no knowledge of the project prior to its announcement, but confirmed a subsequent tweet that he and Ackles had spoken about it and that it was no “secret” that his former co-star had tried to hide. him. “I hadn’t heard of it, and then he and I discussed [the next morning]. He just kind of explained, “Dude, that ain’t picked up yet. It’s not even written yet, ”said Padalecki.
He added: “He knows and I know how many Supernatural meant to both of us, and it wasn’t a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something he didn’t really feel existed yet. But he said, ‘Hey, I’ll tell you what’s going on.’ “
On June 24, Ackles shared a link to a story announcing The Winchesters had received a script engagement, with Ackles and his wife, former Supernatural actress and production partner Daneel Ackles is expected to develop the series. The potential series, which comes from Supernatural producers Warner Bros. TV – where the Ackles’ Chaos Machine banner is hosted with a global deal – follows John and Mary, the parents of the Supernatural duo of demon hunters Sam and Dean, performed by Padalecki and Ackles respectively.
In addition to Ackles’ tweet, Supernatural Creator and former showrunner Erick Kripke also weighed in on the news on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet. “When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. Him & @DanneelHarris & @ rthompson1138 are the perfect people to do it. (The other perfect person is too busy with Texas Rangers.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys go kick his ass. Proud of you, “Kripke wrote.
On Twitter, Padalecki responded to Ackles – who is expected to produce and narrate the spin-off and will appear in season 3 of Kripke’s. The boys – sharing the spin-off news, revealing that while he was happy for his friend and former co-star, he had no knowledge of the show’s development.
“Man. Glad for you. I wish I had heard about it other than on Twitter,” Padalecki tweeted on June 24. “Glad to watch, but I’m disappointed Sam Winchester didn’t have any involvement.” After fans insisted more on Padalecki about his potential acquaintance or involvement in the show, he replied that it was “the first time I had heard of it” before writing “I’m drained” .
In a tweet since deleted, Padalecki also shared his feelings about being kicked out of the loop with Supernatural co-executive producer and screenwriter of prequel spin-off Robbie Thompson. “And you bullies? Wow. What a really horrible thing you did, ”one reads. “#Bravo, coward.”
During the Times interview, Padelecki reaffirmed his relationship with Ackles, with whom he has been close for over a decade while working on The CW, telling the outlet he respects Ackles’ opinion. “I love Jensen deeply. He’s my brother – he has been for many years, and always will be, no matter what, ”said Padalecki. “He’s spent more time with me on camera than anyone likely ever will, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses better than I do, and vice versa.”
The Winchesters marks the third spin-off attempt of The CW’s hit supernatural drama, following two more attempts by the network in 2014 with Bloodlines and then again with Rebel sisters from 2017 to 2018 and the studio can still figure out how to do it, we’re all in it.
Supernatural aired the finale of its series and completed its 15-year run last fall.
