Kareena Kapoor Responds To Reports She Asks 12 Crore To Play Sita For The First Time, Shakes Her Head | Bollywood





Actress Kareena Kapoor made headlines when unconfirmed reports said she had increased her fees for an upcoming re-imagining of the Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. The actor would have asked 12 crore for the full-scale film, which would require a longer commitment on his part. Although Kareena did not speak on the matter, the topic was brought up in a recent interview with NDTV, and she shook her head when asked the question. “What’s next for Kareena Kapoor Khan? You have a movie with Aamir Khan later this year, there has been talk of you becoming 12 crore, you were asking 12 crore, and other actresses came out to support you, but I think that was fake news … “the host said. Kareena’s response was unintelligible, but she shook her head and said: “Yeah yeah…” Some part of the public on Twitter had said that Kareena had hurt a community’s religious feelings by increasing her fees to play the role of Sita. The actor has received backing from several members of the industry, including Pooja Hegde, Priyamani and Taapsee Pannu, who told Bollywood Hungama that it is a sign of entrenched sexism that only women are criticized for raising their wages. , and that a man did the same. thing, that would be seen as a sign of his success. “You’ll always read about this pay rise issue with women. But why not? She’s one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she gets some pay for her time, it’s her. work. think of other mythological characters played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so, “she said. Also read: Saif Ali Khan rents out his old house in Mumbai and that of Kareena Kapoor for 3.5 lakh per month: report Bollywood Hungama previously quoted a source as saying that Kareena Kapoor had increased her compensation by approximately 6-8 crore to 12 crore for the movie Sita. The source also noted that the film would require between eight and 10 months of the actor’s time. In fact, her husband Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in another Ramayana-inspired film, Adipurush.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-reacts-to-reports-of-her-demanding-rs-12-crore-to-play-sita-the-first-time-shakes-her-head-101629257961287.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos