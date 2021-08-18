





toggle legend E. Jason Wambsgans / Getty Images

E. Jason Wambsgans / Getty Images Editor’s Note: This report includes allegations of sexual and physical abuse. Singer, songwriter and producer R. Kelly was once considered the “King of R&B”, a hitmaker to himself and to collaborators ranging from Celine Dion to Justin Bieber. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the first of two federal lawsuits against Kelly, in which he is charged with luring young girls and women, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and interstate sex trafficking. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts. Kelly has been detained since July 2019, pending the start of his trial in New York. (A second federal trial in Illinois on separate charges of child pornography and obstruction will follow.) The long delays in New York were due to the pandemic, replacing charges brought by both sets of prosecutors and brewing towers in his defense team. The jurors, who will remain anonymous and partially sequestered throughout the trial, include seven men and five women. The trial is expected to last about a month. Ongoing coronavirus precautions at the Brooklyn courthouse where the trial is taking place mean the press and the public are being forced to overrun courtrooms equipped with video and audio streams. New York federal prosecutors structure their case the same way as an organized crime case. The charges include racketeering, meaning that Kelly is said to have run a criminal enterprise with the explicit aim “of preying on young women and adolescents”, and that he was allegedly aided by managers, gofers and others in his circle as well as sex trafficking of girls and women across state lines. The New York charges include six alleged victims, including singer Aaliyah, Kelly’s former protégé, whom he married in 1994 when she was 15 and he was 27. The government is also hoping jurors will hear and see what they say is evidence of other uncharged criminal offenses committed by Kelly between 1991 and 2018. These other allegations include 20 Jane Does and a teenager John Doe.

