Entertainment
ONTD Original: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s many relationships / connections with prominent actresses
OP is back with another Bollywood because it’s a hot summer and what better summer gossip than chatting about a rich man’s daring when it comes to relationships with women.
Quick Summary: Even before his debut, Ranbir Kapoor was called the “prince” of Bollywood because he is the son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, the grandson of legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor and the cousin of the actresses. prominent Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.
The Kapoor surname is a heavyweight in Bollywood and basically the family is rich and rich in dirty money.
So what has come about being the son and heir of a legendary film dynasty?
Relationships / hookups / affairs with some of the most beautiful movie star actresses … so let’s go!
Ranbir’s first actress relationship that is publicly known is Sonam Kapoor. Sonam was Ranbir’s very first costar as the two debuted in their very first movie together, the movie Saawariya. (2007).
Not much is known about Sonam and Ranbir’s relationship as it was short-lived, but after a few years of breaking up, Sonam took part in the Koffee Talk Show with Karan with Deepika Padukone and joined Deepika in publicly hanging out Ranbir. not to be the best boyfriend. .
2. Deepika Padukone (2007-2009)
The relationship between Ranbir and Deepika was serious … well at least on his side. Deepika and Ranbir became a couple when they were filming for the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2007. Deepika was such a fan of Ranbir, she had her initials. tattooed on his neck. A tattoo that she couldn’t remove for many years after the relationship ended because of her placement.
The relationship ended in 2009 because Ranbir cheated on Deepika with Katrina Kaif. Deepika later admitted that Ranbir had repeatedly cheated on her and caught him, but Katrina was basically the breaking point.
With Sonam Kapoor, Deepika then trashed Ranbir in a talk show:
“During the conversation on Karan’s show, Karan asked Deepika what she would like to give Ranbir and she said, ‘I would like to give Ranbir a packet of condoms because he uses them too much. Post what, Karan had asked Deepika for some advice she would like to give to Ranbir and she said, ‘Approve a brand of condoms.’
But Deepika has since forgiven Ranbir and they have worked together several times after their breakup in films, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).
3. Rumor: Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2009/2010)
Not much to say about Priyanka and Ranbir other than rumors and rumors that they bonded in 2009/2010 while filming the movie Anjaana Anjaani. Basically just a costar fling here and the only thing noticeable here is that at that point Priyanka was publicly with actor Shahid Kapoor and also hooking up with Shah Rukh Khan at the same time. Ranbir was also busy from Priyanka / Katrina / Deepika.
Blinds. gossip..Ranbir met older actress Amisha Patel at a wedding in 2012.
5. Rumor: Anushka Sharma (2013)
According to numerous gossip, reports, blind objects … Ranbir met actress Anushka Sharma in 2013 when the two were together hosting / presenting an international awards show.
A fan who was at the awards show wrote a detailed tumblr post about seeing these 2 very drunk and friendly / susceptible beings with each other at the time.
Ranbir and Katrina dated for 6 years after their split with Deepika, from 2010 to 2016. The couple reportedly broke up because Ranbir’s family didn’t like Katrina and because Ranbir was unfaithful to Katrina.
Katrina then gave an interview to GQ, which appeared to confirm this information.
Katrina said this in an interview when asked about her breakup with Ranbir in an interview:
“Look at men and women, they are different. Women give birth to babies, not men. We can’t say ‘oh equality on all levels, we are all the same. No, our biological needs and our bodies. are different Men have been hunters and womanizers Being with an actor has its own issues, but the fundamental differences arise because men are men Cheaters will cheat anywhere.
Mahira Khan is a prominent Pakistani actress who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees. She was seen vacationing with Ranbir in 2017 in New York City. Mahira became the victim of much shame after seeing Ranbir and had to issue a public apology saying she was “not perfect”. After being seen, Ranbir and Mahira went their separate ways.
Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the set of Black (2005) when Alia was only 11 and Ranbir was 21. Alia has repeatedly confessed that she has been in love with Ranbir since she was a child. The two reportedly met for the first time in 2014, but did not date publicly as a couple until 2018.
Alia once said that sexual infidelity is not a breakup for her in a relationship that “emotional infidelity” is. So maybe Ranbir has found the perfect partner for himself!
Sources
2/ https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/121449728.html
