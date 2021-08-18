Entertainment
After years of suspicion, a balance sheet for R. Kelly
NEW YORK (AP) Most people know him for I Believe I Can Fly, the 1996 hit that became an inspiring anthem played at graduations, weddings and in commercials. Or maybe for a scathing parody of comedian Dave Chappelle.
But as of this week, what prosecutors say is a not-so-secret dark side of R&B Superstar R. Kelly will be presented in detail for a jury in New York.
The federal lawsuit comes after years of frustration among women who say they were sexually assaulted by the 54-year-old singer, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing.
While the lawsuit brings some satisfaction to women who say they were victims of Kelly’s alleged depravity, there is also a feeling of too little too late, said Jim DeRogatis, music writer and college professor who wrote a book. on Kelly titled Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.
Thousands of people, he said, had known about his behavior for decades.
The question is why no one noticed? Writer Mikki Kendall said in the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. The answer is we’ve all noticed. Nobody cared because we were black girls.
The opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday before a jury composed of seven men and five women. The trial, coming after several delays mainly due to the pandemic, will take place as part of coronavirus precautions restricting the press and the public from overflowing courtrooms with video streams.
Even before Kelly beat up a 2008 Chicago child pornography case with an alleged victim and a personal video that a jury found unconvincing, her alleged perversions were part of pop culture. In 2003, the Chappelles Show aired a music video featuring Chappelle as R. Kelly performing a song about an allegation that he urinated on an underage girl.
But after the acquittal, Kelly’s life continued as before. He continued to tour and record, including a 2013 duet with Lady Gaga titled Do What U Want.
As the #MeToo era dawns, Kelly has come under renewed media scrutiny fueled by the much-watched Surviving R. Kelly. The work partly explores how a group of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing a federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed Kelly in jail in 2019. He was initially behind bars in Chicago before. moved to New York in June.
The New York affair is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
Kelly was already feeling the backlash of cultural change in 2018, when Times Up’s Women of Color arm publicly supported the #MuteRKelly movement, a social media campaign meant to ramp up the pressure for his record company to drop him. His camp responded with a statement describing his treatment as lynching a black man who respected women.
Soon it will become clear that Mr. Kelly is the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious plot to demean him, his family and the women he spends his time with, the statement said.
It was a reaction that could become the crux of the defense during the Grammy-winning multiplatinate singer’s trial. Some of his attorneys have said Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who didn’t start accusing him of abuse until years later because of the #MeToo movement.
Prosecutors paint a different picture, detailing how a company of managers, bodyguards and other employees helped Kelly recruit and transport women and girls for sex. The trip violated Mann’s Law, the 1910 law that prohibited transporting a woman or girl across state lines for immoral purposes, the same law that sent rock legend Chuck Berry to jail in 1959 .
Brooklyn prosecutors have lined up several accusers mostly identified in court documents as Jane Does and former cooperating partners who had never spoken publicly about their experiences with Kelly before.
When the women and girls arrived at the accommodation, a member of Kelly’s entourage provided them with instructions prohibiting them from interacting with each other, prosecutors said in court documents. During concerts, they were positioned so that Kelly could see them from the stage.
Kelly had rules forbidding girls to leave their rooms to eat or go to the bathroom without receiving her permission. He discouraged them from looking at other men. He told them how they should dress and asked them to call him daddy.
The scale of the latest investigation also brings a new twist that sets it apart from other #MeToo-era signing cases like those of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein: Prosecutors say there will be new evidence on at least two. minor victims of John Doe.
The documents say Kelly also treated two teenagers, including a 17-year-old who he met at a local McDonalds in late 2016.
Subsequently, Kelly invited John Doe # 1 to his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe # 1 in his musical aspirations, according to the newspapers. Kelly also asked John Doe # 1 what he was willing to do to be successful in the music business and made it clear that he wanted John Doe # 1 to have sexual contact with Kelly.
Kelly developed a sexual relationship with another boy he met as a teenager, according to the newspapers. He then paid for the victim to have sex with some of his girlfriends, sometimes filming the encounters, they say.
I think some of what’s going to come out will shock people, DeRogatis said.
