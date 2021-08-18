The most lavish weddings of Bollywood celebrities

We all know about large scale wedding celebrations in India – loud and clear, Indians believe that sacred marriage should be honored with great glamor and splendor. Indians, as evidenced by the number of wedding ceremonies and the number of guests present, go above and beyond when it comes to arranging a wedding ceremony.

On the flip side, adding Bollywood superstars to the equation elevates the game to new heights of magnificence. These weddings will be remembered for a long time due to their popularity and scale.

Here are 15 examples of opulent Bollywood weddings:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

According to sources, Soha and actor Kunal Khemu got engaged in Paris in July 2014 and arrived in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. Soha Ali Khan, the Princess Royal, got married in an equally lavish ceremony with his brother “nawab”. Celebrities, royals and MPs all attended the wedding. Soha wore Ritu Kumar’s tunic to the henna ceremony and Sanjay Garg’s fuchsia pink ensemble to the wedding reception at the Taj Mahal.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Another very famous wedding took place on December 14, 2012, when Vidya Balan married UTV CEO Siddharth Roy Kapoor. They were lovely at all ceremonies and rites, and Vidya was a big favorite, with photographers lining up for hours outside her Green Mile residence in Bandra, Mumbai, for a single photo of her.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, all media in Bollywood went crazy with the hashtag #ShahidKiShaadi. And, despite Shahid’s best efforts to keep the facts of his wedding and celebration a secret, every media outlet was concerned about the coverage of the event.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

On January 19, 2016, Asin Thottumkal, Gajni’s daughter, married Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma in two secret marriages in New Delhi (one Christian and one Hindu). There is no doubt that this wedding ceremony was grand and lavish.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Everyone was amazed at how quickly Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016. Both men and women were delighted with Preity’s crimson dress, which featured Manish Malhotra’s gold appliqué. .

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

On February 9, 2017, hundreds of people watched the cutest couple walk the same path, accompanied by their loved ones. They hosted an exquisite destination wedding in Udaipur, complete with champagne toast, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

It was the most anticipated and discussed wedding in Bollywood history. He wore a beige sherwani with a flowery pattern to the wedding. On the other hand, Anushka looked just lovely in a light pink Sabyasachi lehenga. She completed her look with a multiple Kundan choker set and an exquisite maang teeka. After their secret wedding on December 11, 2017, the couple held two big ceremonies in Mumbai and Delhi, to which they invited their guests.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

One of Bollywood’s most famous couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14-15 at Villa Del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. The couple held a spectacular formal ceremony that lasted two days to honor their wedding. On the first day of the wedding, the Konkani rites were observed, while the Sindhi rituals were observed on the second day of the ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s extravagant marriage to billionaire businessman Raj Kundra in London made national news in India, a move that had been expected for weeks. Shilpa and Raj managed their wedding venue in a formal and elegant manner on November 22. Tarun Tahiliani has designed the bride’s outfits for all her special occasions and wedding ceremonies. While the groom chose Shantanu and Nikhil as the couture designers for the wedding ceremony.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Vivek Oberoi has a great love for grandeur, as evidenced by the elaborate wedding arrangements. The wedding has been included in Bollywood’s list of the most exquisite weddings since the couple exchanged vows on October 29, 2010, at the bride’s parents’ wealthy land in Bangalore. The wedding was celebrated royally, and it caused quite a stir across the country.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

We couldn’t ignore the marriage of two important people in Bollywood; yes, we are talking about the stunning Aishwarya Rai and the son of iconic actor Big B. The wedding guest list has been kept to a minimum, consisting only of close relatives and friends. The couple exchanged vows in April 2007 at the Bachchan family’s residence, which they named “Prateeksha”. The bride and groom looked stunning in their designer outfits.

Genelia D Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

The couple’s most talked about love journey in Bollywood witnessed a grand wedding ceremony in Bollywood. All thanks to Ritesh Deshmukh’s father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, who briefly served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Multicultural Wedding was a five-day event attended by celebrities and elected officials. The couple married on February 3, 2012.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

As for the most discussed weddings in Bollywood, we can’t leave out Saifeena – October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena’s wedding guest list included royals and parliamentarians across the country. Due to her marriage to Bollywood’s most recognized actress, Kareena Kapoor, a descendant of the first Indian film dynasty, the wedding of the Prince of Pataudi has become the most talked about event in the country. Finally, five star hotels in Mumbai and Gurgaon as well as a helicopter have been reserved for the arrival and departure of their presence.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

The marriage of Esha and Bharat was a big deal. Esha opted for Rocky S dresses for her sangeet and celebration rites, and she looked charming in them. On June 29, 2012, actors and actresses like Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan and Tabu attended the ceremony.

Avantika and Imran Khan

Imran Khan’s marriage to longtime lover Avantika has received a lot of attention, and rightly so. The bride chose a Manish Malhotra set, while Imran chose a Karan Johar set. Cooks from Lucknow were airlifted to prepare Mughlai food for the wedding celebration on January 10, 2011.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja was a multi-day event, with many functions lined up for the bride and groom. A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the weddings hosted by the Kapoors in Mumbai.

Images: Various sources