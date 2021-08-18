New HGTV Series ‘Cheap Old House’ to Spotlight Chester County Home | Entertainment





CHESTER Five years ago, when Paul and Veronica Semon bought the house built in 1896, they knew it needed some upgrades. What they didn’t know was that their house would be featured on national television. The 100-year-old Semons house will be featured in the first season of HGTVsCheap Old House at the end of August. The 10-episode series was inspired by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelsteins Instagram @cheapoldhouses, which features properties intact and available for under $ 150,000. According toNew daily rooms,the couple welcomed the Finkelsteins to their home in February to film the episode. During the 12-hour filming that day, the Finkelsteins visited the house to inquire about the various improvements that had been made. With nearly 2 million subscribers, including celebrities like Girls Gotta Eat podcast hosts Rayna Greenburg and Ashley Hesseltine, the couple already had a strong audience for the show’s premiere of consecutive episodes on HGTV at 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. on August 9. . To accompany its debut on HGTV, the national television show premiered its first four episodes on discovery +. Each Monday through August 30, two additional new episodes will air on the Discovery, Inc. streaming service. She called the estate attorney to buy the house for $ 150,000 before her husband saw it, according to the Daily Local News. Since then, the couple have replaced the furnace in the house, paid for repairs to the well system, remodeled the kitchen, and added a new roof. It was worth it, Veronica told the Daily Local News, as the house was recently valued at $ 450,000. And they’re not done with it yet. The Semons still plan to replace the vinyl siding on the building and restore the original siding underneath. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/features/entertainment/new-hgtv-series-cheap-old-house-to-spotlight-chester-county-home/article_6b03f682-fed1-11eb-9db1-3339cf462f76.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos