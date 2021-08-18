Bollywood buffet closed: Switzerland counts the cost of lost Asian tourism



A South Korean tourist in Grindelwald in January 2019 Keystone / Peter Klaunzer



It is the high summer season at the top of Europe in Switzerland, at an altitude of 3,640 m. However, the Bollywood restaurant is closed.

This content was published on August 18, 2021 – 11:34



Sam Jones in Grindelwald

In normal summer, 70% of visitors to this tourist complex on the Jungfrau Alpine Pass would be Asian. Two years ago, 126,000 came from India alone. The Indian buffet at the Bollywood restaurant was more popular than the fondue.

Across Europe, the coronavirus pandemic has hit tourism hard. But because Switzerland has aggressively promoted itself as an Asian tourist destination, Covid-19 has hit Swiss tourism even harder.

External content

Over the past decade, as the rising franc has eroded arrivals from traditional northern European markets to Switzerland, more have come from Asia instead. But with the pandemic now raging in Asia and Chinese international travel all but banned as Beijing has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, Swiss tourism is ready for its second year of crisis. .

It has been a very difficult time, says Urs Kessler, managing director of the Jungfraubergbahnen, the company that oversees the cable cars, railways and mountain stations around the Jungfrau. We have gone from the best year in our history in 2019 to the most serious crisis.

Wealthy Switzerland has withstood the economic fallout from the pandemic better than many countries: gross domestic product is expected to increase 3.5% this year according to the Swiss National Bank, after declining only 3% last year. But the tourism sector is the exception.

It accounts for around 3% of Swiss GDP and 4.4% of jobs, making it one of the country’s most important economic sectors, roughly twice the size of watchmaking.

Horrible dose

The first year of the pandemic will be remembered as a horrible dose for the Swiss tourism industry, said Martin Nydegger, Managing Director of Switzerland Tourism. Overnight stays at the hotel [stays] fell to a level known only during World War II.

This year, Nydegger said, hadn’t been better. Elsewhere in Europe, encouraged by high vaccination rates and the EU’s Covid digital pass, visitors have returned to beaches and towns on the continent, giving tourism in countries like Italy and Spain a blow whisk much needed.

But with the Asian market almost closed, Switzerland is still suffering. Nydegger expects overnight stays in Switzerland to fall a further 5% from their 40% drop in 2020. It could take up to two years before reaching the pre-pandemic overnight level for Asian visitors in Switzerland, he said.

It was in the summer of 2019 that Asian tours reached their peak. That year, Chinese visitors collectively spent 1.8 million overnight stays in Switzerland, up almost 400% from the previous decade and more than the number of people coming from France. Indians spent 793,000 nights in the country, up from 392,000 in 2010.

Some Swiss even worried that there were too many Asiantours. In May, just one company, Jeunesse Global, brought in 12,000 people from China as part of an employee incentive program. Images in the Swiss press showed huge groups of Chinese holidaymakers walking the cobbled streets of Lucerne and walking on the Titlis Glacier.

Kessler said Switzerland was ahead of other European countries in recognizing the huge potential market for Asian tourists. He started visiting Asia in 1987 and, before the pandemic, traveled to China and India several times a year to meet with travel agencies.

Globalization means only one thing to me: to participate in growth in Asia, he said.

Sign of the times

Indian tourists are particularly attractive because their peak travel season, usually in the spring, coincides with the low alpine season. In the past, the months between the closure of the slopes and the opening of the hiking trails would have died out for Swiss hoteliers.

So it’s a sign of the times that in the nearby town of Engelberg, famous for its old monastery and another Asian favorite, one of the biggest hotel openings this year has shifted more to the local market.

Almost 90% of people staying at the Kempinski Palace Engelberg, which opened in June, are Swiss. Hotel manager Andreas Magnus expects this high proportion to persist, even as the pandemic abates.

The hotel, renovated with light-colored hardwoods and Modernist touches, aims to appeal to a Swiss state of mind, said Magnus, in which sobriety is important. As such, it stands out from some other recently opened Swiss luxury hotels, like The Chedi in Andermatt, which consciously target Asian tastes and big budgets.

At its peak in the 19th century, Engelberg had a dozen leading luxury hotels. Tourism in Switzerland has changed a lot since then, but here we want to offer something similar to the experience of people visiting Engelberg, said Magnus.

Still, he expects large numbers of Asian visitors to return soon to visit the nearby Titlis Glacier. I think 2022-2024 will be great years, he said.

At Jungfrau, they are counting on it. The low attendance in the region over the past six months has led the Jungfraubergbahnen to step up its development plans. Now, Top of Europe visitors will begin their ascent from a sprawling terminal with all the ambiance and shopping of a small airport.

As we’ve seen in Europe, as soon as people were allowed to travel, they did, Kessler said. It will be like that in Asia too. I am optimistic.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021