Back to Port Townsend Record Show

PORT TOWNSEND – The man walked over, his outfit suggesting a taste for heavy metal music.

Chuck Moses, vinyl record salesman at the annual Port Townsend Record Show, was worried.

He didn’t have much in that category.

“Do you have any John Denver?” Asked the badass. Oh yes, Moses replied.

And the Denver Records are alive and well – along with thousands of other artists – at the Resurrected Records Show this Saturday.

Admission is free to the main event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while record-hungry early risers can enter at 8 a.m. for $ 10; the venue will be at the American Legion Hall at the corner of Monroe and Water streets.

The DJs will be playing records, lots of records, and people will have all day to talk about music, Moses promised. This may be the only remaining topic that just about anyone can discuss peacefully, he added.

For this sixth annual show, Moses plans to part the sea of ​​records in new ways. He organizes vendor tables to reduce congestion in the lobby.

His command for the event: wear a mask.

Moses estimates that the show – the first since early March 2020 – will bring in 25,000 albums from sellers across Washington state. This is the only show of its kind scheduled for the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

“They’ll have things you’ve never seen before,” he predicted, adding that prices would range from $ 3 to over $ 100 for a few rare Beatles, Rolling Stones and David Bowie titles.

Vendors come from Port Angeles, Tacoma, Seattle and beyond, Moses said.

At the same time, he plans to limit the number of buyers to 120 at a time. People will need to be careful about social distancing from others outside of their homes, he said.

The 2,800 square foot American Legion is large enough to safely host the record show, according to Moses. He pointed to the mask mandate adopted last Monday by health worker Dr Allison Berry and said the show’s sellers are well aware of the need to cover their faces.

Ruby Fitch, KPTZ-FM’s head of programming, will orchestrate the soundtrack for the record show. She brings her colleague David Egeler, aka DJ David BoNobO on KPTZ, to spin records throughout the day.

“He has an incredible musical background,” she said of her fellow radio host, who is also an instructor in video production, web design and photography at Port Townsend High School.

Saturday’s show, Fitch added, is a chance to not only browse albums of all genres, but also hear music outside of the same domain.

As a DJ, “I can play deeper tracks because there are people out there who appreciate rare finds,” she said.

While Fitch hosts a show called “Beach Rumble,” BoNobO’s schedule is “Subversive Rhythm” – which she says will be a funky and soulful mix at the event.

For Fitch, a vinyl record is a complete experience: sound, visual, tactile, card-like. Then there is the art on the sleeve. He talks about history, global and personal.

At the show, where Fitch has been a DJ for several years, she will play an off-the-beaten-path record and display her cover art on a booth. People come in and say, “Oh, I haven’t heard that in a long time,” which can spark a funny conversation, she said.

The record show is “a real social event, a gathering of like-minded audiophiles,” added Fitch.

For Moses, Saturday is about connecting through music. He noted that there were two small parks on Water Street near American Legion Hall, so people could come out and continue chatting.

Moses, who sells vinyl records at downtown Magpie Alley, told a story about an interaction he had recently.

A 13 year old boy walked in and laid eyes on The Who’s “Quadrophenia” album. After negotiating the purchase, Moses gave his farewell message to the young man.

“This record,” he said, “will change your life.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]