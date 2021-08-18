Connect with us

Entertainment

Back to Port Townsend Record Show

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


PORT TOWNSEND – The man walked over, his outfit suggesting a taste for heavy metal music.

Chuck Moses, vinyl record salesman at the annual Port Townsend Record Show, was worried.

He didn’t have much in that category.

“Do you have any John Denver?” Asked the badass. Oh yes, Moses replied.

And the Denver Records are alive and well – along with thousands of other artists – at the Resurrected Records Show this Saturday.

Admission is free to the main event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while record-hungry early risers can enter at 8 a.m. for $ 10; the venue will be at the American Legion Hall at the corner of Monroe and Water streets.

The DJs will be playing records, lots of records, and people will have all day to talk about music, Moses promised. This may be the only remaining topic that just about anyone can discuss peacefully, he added.

For this sixth annual show, Moses plans to part the sea of ​​records in new ways. He organizes vendor tables to reduce congestion in the lobby.

His command for the event: wear a mask.

Moses estimates that the show – the first since early March 2020 – will bring in 25,000 albums from sellers across Washington state. This is the only show of its kind scheduled for the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

“They’ll have things you’ve never seen before,” he predicted, adding that prices would range from $ 3 to over $ 100 for a few rare Beatles, Rolling Stones and David Bowie titles.

Vendors come from Port Angeles, Tacoma, Seattle and beyond, Moses said.

At the same time, he plans to limit the number of buyers to 120 at a time. People will need to be careful about social distancing from others outside of their homes, he said.

The 2,800 square foot American Legion is large enough to safely host the record show, according to Moses. He pointed to the mask mandate adopted last Monday by health worker Dr Allison Berry and said the show’s sellers are well aware of the need to cover their faces.

Ruby Fitch, KPTZ-FM’s head of programming, will orchestrate the soundtrack for the record show. She brings her colleague David Egeler, aka DJ David BoNobO on KPTZ, to spin records throughout the day.

“He has an incredible musical background,” she said of her fellow radio host, who is also an instructor in video production, web design and photography at Port Townsend High School.

Saturday’s show, Fitch added, is a chance to not only browse albums of all genres, but also hear music outside of the same domain.

As a DJ, “I can play deeper tracks because there are people out there who appreciate rare finds,” she said.

While Fitch hosts a show called “Beach Rumble,” BoNobO’s schedule is “Subversive Rhythm” – which she says will be a funky and soulful mix at the event.

For Fitch, a vinyl record is a complete experience: sound, visual, tactile, card-like. Then there is the art on the sleeve. He talks about history, global and personal.

At the show, where Fitch has been a DJ for several years, she will play an off-the-beaten-path record and display her cover art on a booth. People come in and say, “Oh, I haven’t heard that in a long time,” which can spark a funny conversation, she said.

The record show is “a real social event, a gathering of like-minded audiophiles,” added Fitch.

For Moses, Saturday is about connecting through music. He noted that there were two small parks on Water Street near American Legion Hall, so people could come out and continue chatting.

Moses, who sells vinyl records at downtown Magpie Alley, told a story about an interaction he had recently.

A 13 year old boy walked in and laid eyes on The Who’s “Quadrophenia” album. After negotiating the purchase, Moses gave his farewell message to the young man.

“This record,” he said, “will change your life.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]

<strong>Diane Urbani de la Paz</strong>/ Peninsula Daily News host Chuck Moses, left, speaks Monday afternoon with Walden Farkas of Marrowstone Island about the Port Townsend Record Show, which takes place at American Legion Hall on Saturday. “Srcset = “https://www.peninsuladailynews.com /wp-content/uploads/2021/08/26175764_web1_Web_PT-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses-Walden-Farkas-640×436@2x.jpg 1280w, https: //www.peninsuladailynews. com / wp-content / uploads / 2021/08 / 26175764_web1_Web_PT-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses-Walden-Farkas-300×204.jpg 300w, https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08 / 26175764_web1_Web_PT-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses -Walden-Farkas-1024×697.jpg 1024w, https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/26175764_web1_Web_PT-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses- Walden-Farkas-640×436.jpg 640w, https: //www.peninsuladailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/26175764_web1_Web_PT-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses-Walden-Farkas-1200×817.jpg 1200w, https: //www.peninsuladailynews.com/wp- content / download ts / 2021/08 / 26175764_web1_Web_P T-Record-Show-Chuck-Moses-Walden-Farkas-300×204@2x.jpg 600w “sizes =” (max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px “/><noscript><img loading=

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/port-townsend-record-show-returns/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: