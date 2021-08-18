Did you know Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly was born in Kabul, Afghanistan her mother was an Afghan Hindu





First published Aug 18, 2021, 13:59 IST Did you know that Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly was born in Kabul, Afghanistan and her mother was an Afghan Hindu? Read details Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley is currently in the news for her comeback project, Seasons Greetings, winning multiple awards at film festivals around the world. Celina recently won the award for best actor for the same. Celina later says she received many offers. Long ago, she opened up about her battle with depression after losing her parents and son at almost the same time. Celina once said that the support of her husband Peter Haag had helped her a lot in her depression. Celina is currently based between Austria, Singapore and Dubai and travels abroad for her films and sponsors. In an interview, with HT, she revealed that she has no plans to move to India anytime soon. We live in the age of globalization and it doesn’t matter where I live. I find great peace and positivity in my alpine life in Austria and my Austrian heritage helps me to be more grounded and to become a better actor, she concludes. Did you know Celina Jaitly has a deep connection to Kabul, Afghanistan, now under the Taliban? The actress was born in Kabul, and her first film was shot in Afghanistan, after the reign of the Taliban. Celina’s father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, was in the Indian Army and her mother, an Afghan Hindu named Meeta, was also in the Indian Army and worked as a nurse. Both died in 2018. Celina once said her mother wanted her to come back to the movies. Celina’s first film, Janasheen (2003) starring Fardeen Khan, was shot in Afghanistan. The film was Feroz Khan’s second film shot in the beautiful region of Afghanistan and the post-Taliban rule. Celina Jaitley married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in July 2011. The couple turned their parents into twins Winston and Viraaj Haag in 2012. The actress gave birth to twins a second time in 2017 and named them Arthur and Shamsher Haag. Sadly, Shamsher succumbed to severe heart disease. Download the app:



