BeachLife Festival releases COVID security plans

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced new rules for outdoor mega-events, festivals, sporting events, concerts and outdoor races requiring all participants wear masks at all times.

For Allen Sanford, the founder and promoter of the BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, this is not an unwelcome policy change. Yet this is another example of the challenges of hosting a major event during a new wave of a pandemic.

What would you like to know The BeachLife Festival, scheduled for September 10-13 in Redondo Beach, released COVID security plans as the delta variant spreads in LA County

The festival will require attendees and workers to be fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test and will require masks that meet the latest LA County guidelines.

The spread of COVID has been slightly above county averages among communities around the festival grounds in recent weeks

Organizers are cautiously optimistic, believing that “if everyone does what they have to do, then we can do it”

This is a true example of mounting the aircraft in flight, Sanford said. Every day we learn more, the goalposts change and all we can do is comply with the latest health ordinance and try to make this event as safe as possible.

Last week BeachLife released a list of its planned health and safety protocols for the event. Entry requirements will include ensuring that all participants and staff have either proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to their entry. ” attend the festival.

The festival will also feature cashless transactions, print-at-home tickets, more placement of video screens for acts and more than five dozen hand washing and sanitizing stations. Planned mask recommendations, as listed by the festival, have been superseded by the county’s latest order.

The second edition of the BeachLife Festival is scheduled for September 10, 11 and 12, promising dozens of national and local acts, starring the Ziggy brothers and Stephen Marley, Steve Miller Band, Counting Crows and Ben Harper.

But the organization of the festival has become more complicated amid this latest wave of COVID-19. On August 16, LA County Public Health reported 2,426 new confirmed cases of COVID; according to DPH data, there were an average of 2,971 new cases per day from August 9 to 15.

Within the South Bay communities that make up BeachLife’s target market, COVID trends have increased. Over the past week, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Inglewood, and Hawthorne all had higher daily cases of new cases than the county average; and the three beach towns saw new cases of COVID increase week to week from the weekend of July 4, as the delta variant of COVID spread. However, rates have fallen slightly in recent days.

The resurgence of the delta is concerning and primarily affects people who are not vaccinated, said Tom Bakaly, CEO of the Beach Cities Health District. I think this all sounds familiar and scary to us over the past year, we still encourage people to get vaccinated.

BCHD was appointed early in the 2021 festival planning process as a BeachLifes partner for the implementation of COVID protocols. As such, its staff mainly played an advisory role, giving festival organizers and vendors advice on how to operate safely, essentially the organization worked as an interpreter to make sure things went smoothly. take place safely.

That’s a lot of information to go through, but I think we’ve been in the know all the time, said Lauren Nakano, director of BCHD Blue Zones. The work our staff were able to do to keep track of all this information and consolidate it into something more digestible was a role we were happy to fill.

At this point, all the organizers can do is continue to prepare and wait for further instructions from LA County. Sanford does not yet expect to impose further admission restrictions. The festival grounds, inside Redondo Beachs King Harbor, will have a capacity of 9,000 people; that’s half of what Sanford said is the technical capacity of what the venue allows.

This, according to Sanford, should be similar to what the festival achieved in May 2019, during its inaugural edition.

Although his tone is suspicious and acknowledges that he has yet to fully consider what might happen if the festival were to be canceled, Sanford remains cautiously optimistic.

I still feel good about it; we still need it as a community, Sanford said. The tide is not going in the right direction, but we still believe that it is safe to have a festival. If everyone does what they have to do, then we can do it.