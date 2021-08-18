Abhay Deol opens up about Indian stereotypes in American cinema

Abhay Deol is known for speaking his mind and never mince words. In a recent interview with a daily newspaper, Abhay Deol spoke about stereotyping issues in Bollywood and Hollywood.



Abhay Deol thinks stereotypical communities are quite unnecessary. While in Bollywood we stereotype certain communities, he thinks that in Hollywood, Indians are often stereotyped. He says that in American cinema Indian men are always seen as nerds and Indian women as exotic beauties. Expanding further on this point, he said, “This kind of stereotype puts a community in a bin that I don’t like. That said, I don’t want to look at the past anymore because we’re changing the conversation with better roles, better portrayal, and better storytelling. I see no reason to cling to the past and shun it, we are storytellers, we should change it instead.



Even he emphasizes the accent Indians are made for in Hollywood. He told the Daily that he thinks directors tend to make Indian characters speak with an accent that is emphasized in Western cinema. He says with determination that there is not a single Indian accent when we speak English. Deol’s boy points out that people in northern India speak with a sort of accent in English, which is different from the South.

Having expressed his problems, Abhay Deol praises actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas who break the mold, “She is the face of the change that we want to see to break the stereotype of portraying South Asian characters. Getting actors like her to star in lead roles, whether in Quantico or in movies in which she has played a significant role because of her talent, is the way to go. This is the way to go, instead of launching Indian actors like “taxi driver” and so on. »Points noted!

Read More – Bhoot Police Trailer Will Have You Laughing And Screaming At The Same Time