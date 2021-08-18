Concert promoter will require COVID vaccination or negative test in all venues and events





No vax, no tix. Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from October, the live entertainment giant confirmed over the course of the show. weekend. The California-based company, which hosts numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate would apply to all shows and venues where such a requirement is legally permitted. The warrant was tested at Lollapalooza, one of Live Nation’s biggest festivals. “The vaccines are going to be your ticket back to the shows, and from October 4th we will follow the model we developed for Lollapalooza and require it for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere. where it is possible in the United States, ”the company said. President and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement. The promoters and venues that work with Live Nation – which include Waterfront Concerts and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland – have said they will work to meet its demands, the Portland Press Herald reported. I think this is the right thing and I think it is essential for us to have a chance to operate this fall, told the Press Herald Alex Gray, who runs Waterfront Concerts and promotes shows throughout. ‘State. Live Nation is the biggest promoter so they had to answer that. I congratulate them. Lollapalooza drew around 385,000 attendees over four days, but the popular Chicago festival did not appear to be a coronavirus super-spread event. The city’s health commissioner said on Twitter that more than 90 percent of participants were vaccinated and just over 200, or around 0.05 percent, tested positive for COVID-19 within days following the festival, which ended on August 1. Live Nation’s announcement comes just days after the company said it would leave it up to artists to decide on vaccine needs. The company did not immediately return a request for additional information on Monday, but it appears that Lollapalooza’s low infection rate helped spark the change. All Live Nation employees at company sites, events, and offices must also be vaccinated by early October. Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News More articles from the BDN

