Schools set mask rules, entertainment venues reopen





Good Wednesday, Pawtucket! Your usual source for the Pawtucket Daily, Mary Serreze, came out this week. Patch always wants to make sure you’re up to date with all of your local news, so I’ll get back to you until Friday. Thanks for following! First of all, the weather forecast for the day: Covered all day. High: 82, low: 69.

Here are the best stories from Pawtucket today: 1. Local school districts tackle COVID-19 pandemic as students return to in-person learning. the Cranston School Committee voted for require masks for all staff and students, regardless of their vaccination status. (WPRI).

2. Attleboro kindergarten to grade 6 students will also be mandatory to wear masks “With exceptions for lunch, afternoon tea and designated mask breaks. Grades 7 to 12 students and vaccinated staff will not be required to wear face coverings. (ABC6) 3. Brewed Awakenings Coffee in Johnston will close temporarily from this weekend due to a labor shortage. (WPRI)

4. Attleboro North residents are planning a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills for a teenager’s cancer treatment. Madison Mayo, a student at Tri-County Regional Vocational High School, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. (Chronicle of the Sun) 5. After more than a year in theaters due to the pandemic, live performances are back with security measures in place at Columbus Theater (WJAR), the Providence Performing Arts Center and Rep. of the Trinity (WPRI).

Tired of overpaying for prescriptions? BonRx helps you find the lowest prices for drugs at local pharmacies. Also works for pet medications! GoodRx also helps bring the Daily to Pawtucket. Support our sponsor and see how much you can save by going to GoodRx.com. Today in Pawtucket Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with Pawtucket Public Library . (10:30 am)

. (10:30 am) the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless organizes a committee meeting. (11:00)

organizes a committee meeting. (11:00) Enjoy “Art in the Park” at Fairlawns Veterans Memorial Park . (6:00 p.m.)

. (6:00 p.m.) Paint the starfish wine glasses at Painting & Wine. (7:00 p.m.) That’s all for today, Pawtucket! I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow with more news. Georgi Presecky

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/rhode-island/pawtucket/schools-establish-mask-rules-entertainment-venues-reopen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos