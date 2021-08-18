Today in the history of entertainment | Federal Information Network





On August 18, 1962, drummer Ringo Starr performed his first concert with The Beatles at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He replaced Pete Best. In 1977 Elvis Presley was buried in a Memphis cemetery, with about 75,000 people gathered outside. His body was transported to Graceland grounds after burglars attempted to break into the mausoleum. In 1979, singers Nick Lowe and Carlene Carter married in Los Angeles. Parts of the recorded marriage were used in the video for Lowes Cruel To Be Kind. They have since separated. In 1986, Bon Jovi released his album Slippery When Wet. In 1991, musician Billy Preston was arrested after a 16-year-old boy said he was sexually assaulted. Preston did not dispute the drug and assault charges. In 1992, filmmaker Woody Allen held a press conference in New York to deny allegations that he assaulted the 7-year-old daughter he adopted with actor Mia Farrow. Allen previously released a statement, declaring his love for college student Soon-Yi Previn, the daughter Farrow adopted from his marriage to conductor Andre Previn. Also in 1992, director John Sturges passed away. Among his works are The Great Escape and The Magnificent Seven. In 1995, Bill Wendell presented David Letterman for the last time. Wendell had been Lettermans’ announcer and warm-up actor for over 15 years, but said he wanted to pursue other projects. Also in 1995, singer Bobby Brown was cited in the Los Angeles suburbs for allegedly kicking a hotel security guard. Today’s birthdays: director Roman Polanski is 88 years old. Actor Robert Redford is 85 years old. Actor Henry G. Sanders (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 79 years old. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78 years old. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 76 years old. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 69 years old. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 66 years old. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 64 years old. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63 years old. TV presenter Bob Woodruff is 60 years old. Actor Adam Storke (Mystic Pizza) is 59. Actor Craig Bierko (BEER-koh) (Sex and the City, The Long Kiss Goodnight) is 57 years old. The Nixons singer Zac Maloy is 53 years old. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 52 years old. Actor Christian Slater is 52 years old. Wu Tang Clan rapper Masta Killa is 52 years old. Actor Edward Norton is 52 years old. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51 years old. Actor Kaitlin Olson (The Mick, Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 46 years old. Comedian Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) is 43 years old. Old Dominion guitarist Brad Tursi is 42 years old. Actor Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (My Wife and Kid s) is 26. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

