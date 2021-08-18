Events in Sun City to celebrate life under the sun





Sun City residents come from all over the world, but they all have one thing in common: they moved here to enjoy the active adult lifestyle in the sunny Lowcountry. A series of events this fall aims to help residents celebrate life under the sun. This celebration of Sun City runs October 13-16, with a lineup of free and paid events, specials, live music, golf, fitness and more, ending with a fireworks display. dazzling. Tickets for the two headlining entertainment shows go on sale at 8:00 a.m. August 30 online at www.SunCityHiltonHead.org and on Lifestyle Services. All tickets cost $ 10 and must be purchased by September 29, with a limit of four tickets per household. Paid events are open to residents only. Residents can look forward to the return of Country Music Night to kick off the four-day celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 13 at the Pavilion grounds. Savannah’s husband-wife duo Lyn Avenue will open the show, followed by up and coming country artist Drew Baldridge, straight from Nashville. Ticket holders will be treated to a country-style dinner. Another paid event will close the celebration with a luau, food, live music and fireworks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 16 at the pavilion grounds. Local musician John Creidler will warm up the crowds before the Landsharks take the stage later in the evening. After opening up and playing with Jimmy Buffett and the Beach Boys, the Landsharks specialize in beach music to get everyone dancing and singing. Tickets for this show include a roast pork and a luau-style dinner. After the luau, fireworks will light up the sky to close the busy week. This posting is open to all residents; however, those who do not have luau tickets should stay outside the luau event perimeter. Many free events will also be organized throughout the celebration. Daily from October 13-16, a free Sun City History Museum will be open in the Pinckney Hall Ballroom. Residents are encouraged to view this fun exhibit to learn more about Sun City from its inception until today. The health and wellness department will be hosting a series of free events, including free chair massages to help residents relax and prepare for a fun week ahead. Stop by the Lakehouse from 9 a.m. to noon on October 13 for a treatment session. Then wake up to Sunrise Yoga at 7 a.m. on October 14 at Lake Somerset and enjoy a free 10 a.m. fitness walk on October 15 at the Lakehouse Fitness Center and Argent Lakes Golf Course. Registrations for the fitness walk are available online from September 1 to October 8. Refreshments will be available. Golfers can try their hand at the Hole-in-One tournament from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 15 at the 18th hole of Argent Lakes Golf Course with a chance to win big. The first person to get a hole in one will win a new car. No registration is required; participation is first come, first served. Also be sure to mark your calendar for daily specials at Sun City restaurants. For a full Life Under the Sun timeline, see the August issue of SunSations. IF YOU ARE GOING TO What: Celebrate life under the sun When: October 13-16 More information: See the August issue of SunSations for event lineup

