Filming Excellence: MSUs University Television Center Named National Edward R. Murrow Award Winner





Contact: Sasha Steinberg STARKVILLE, Mississippi. The Last Supermarket, a Mississippi Delta-based documentary produced by the Mississippi State University Television Center, was named the winner of the Edward R. Murrow National Award. Television center director David Garraway and lead producer James Parker were co-producers, and creative director Hal Teasler was graphic designer for the film, which this spring won a regional Murrow award. Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Murrow Awards this year recognize more than 100 outlets for their outstanding work in digital, radio and television journalism in the technical and editorial categories. MSU’s award-winning entry, which won the award for Best News Documentary in the Small Market Television category, was selected from over 5,200 total submissions. One of the pillars of RTDNA is celebrating the best in journalism, and one of the ways we do this is through the Edward R. Murrow Awards, said RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley. This year in particular, we are honored to recognize outstanding achievements in audiovisual and digital journalism. The past 18 months have been among the most difficult in the history of our profession, and these recipients, along with thousands of other journalists, have clearly fulfilled their obligations to serve the public. MSU Senior Producer James Parker of the University Television Center spent several days in Clarksdale in 2019 and 2020 filming The Last Supermarket and interviewing officials and residents, such as Orrden Williams, to better understand the human effects of ‘a food desert and how the community comes together to mitigate these effects. (Photo by Logan Kirkland) Shot in Clarksdale in 2019 and 2020, The Last Supermarket examines the impact the Mississippi Delta community felt when its only full-service supermarket closed, leaving residents of a food desert with fewer options for nutritious food. . The Last Supermarket serves as the pilot episode of The Hungriest State, a multi-part series that investigates food insecurity in Mississippi. The series is part of the TV Centers’ premium short film production initiativeMSU Movies, which is a partnership with the MSU Office of Public Affairs. David Garraway (Photo by Megan Bean) James Parker (Photo by Megan Bean) Hal Teasler (Photo by Megan Bean) Garraway said the TV Center is honored to receive one of journalism’s most prestigious awards, and he is proud of Parker, Teasler and the entire staff for the incredible stories they produce. We have always known that the best stories of the nations are here in Mississippi. MSU is a leader in telling the stories of our employees and the challenges they face and strive to overcome, Garraway said. This National Murrow Award is a reminder that the work we produce is an important part of a national conversation about food insecurity. Sid Salter, MSU’s communications manager and director of MSU’s public affairs office, said staff at the college television center played an important role in the Mississippi States storytelling initiative. The Television Center has evolved from simply producing video content for clients to producing unique films that allow MSU to share our research and service missions with the world. This national Murrow award represents a well-deserved professional recognition, said Salter. I am very proud of the work our television center is doing to advance the university. To learn more about the MSU University Television Center, visit www.utc.msstate.edu; Public Affairs Office, www.opa.msstate.edu. MSU is the premier university in Mississippis, available online at www.msstate.edu.

