WINNER members renew contracts with YG Entertainment

The four members of K-pop boy group WINNER have renewed their existing contracts with their label YG Entertainment.

The company said in a statement released via South Korean mediaMy daily life that WINNER had re-signed with the label on August 18.YG Entertainment noted that the group’s four members, Kang Seung-yoon, Lee Seung-hoon, Song Mino and Kim Jin-woo, decided to renew their contracts “early”.

According to the statement by YG Entertainment, the group had reunited on the occasion of the group’s 7th anniversary on August 17 to renew their contracts together.

“We really want to say that we respect INNER CIRCLE [WINNER’s official fanbase], who has always remained by our side. We exist because of all of you, ”the group wrote in the company’s contract renewal announcement, by by SoompiTranslation.

“We want to continue this endless journey of music while sharing more memories with you.”

WINNER first formed in 2013 as part of the Survival Reality Program WIN: who’s next,before making their debut the following year with their first full album ‘2014 S / S’.

The group went on to release a handful of studio albums, extended plays, singles, and live albums over the course of their seven-year careers.

WINNER’s last outing as a group was their third studio album, “Remember”, released in 2020. It featured a total of 12 tracks, including their lead single of the same name. However, the boy band has since ceased its group activities as two of its members, Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon, are currently completing their compulsory military service.

Kim and Lee are slated for release in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively.