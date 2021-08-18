Gadget Show Joins Raiders, Theaters With Vaccine Rules In Vegas | Entertainment





By KEN RITTER Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Vaccine checks at major sites emerged as a front in the fight against coronavirus in Nevada on Tuesday, with Las Vegas’ biggest trade conference after the NFL Las Vegas Raiders announcing they will demand attendees that they prove that they are vaccinated. CES gadget show sponsor the Consumer Technology Association has said it will require attendees to be vaccinated in January to enter venues such as the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center, Mandalay Bay and the Sands Expo Center. We understand that vaccines offer us the best hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19, Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the association, said in a statement. We take our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The announcement came a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak said indoor venues with 4,000 or more attendees will be allowed to opt out of state mask requirements if they opt for a program that ensures attendees are vaccinated. The state’s vaccination rate topped 60% for the first time on Tuesday for people aged 12 and older who received at least one dose. State health officials say 49.5% were fully immunized. In the Las Vegas area, the numbers jumped a notch to 60.7% and 48.6%. Nationally, more than 72% of eligible adults have received vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure is lagging behind in Nevada, home to anti-vaccination and maskless protests.

