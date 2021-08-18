UKB To Air Sneak Peek Of PBS Documentary On Sequoyah | Culture & Leisure





Searching for Sequoyah is a documentary that will air on PBS in November, but locals can preview it August 19-26 at 6:30 p.m. at the UKB Wellness Center, on the Tribal Complex at 18263 Keetoowah Circle. The film is produced by James M. Fortier and LeAnn Howe and directed by Fortier. The film traces Sequoyah’s journey from Indian Territory to Nacogdoches, Texas, Zaragoza, Mexico, and discusses the moment he introduced the Cherokee people with the syllabary in Arkansas in 1821. Sequoyah wanted to be able to communicate in writing because he saw the advantages that Europeans had in sending messages. He began to explore the possibilities. He couldn’t speak English. He didn’t read or write in English, but he saw the messages that were being sent, said Ernestine Berry, director of the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum. In 1809, Keetoowahs asked Washington, DC to become its own political entity, separate from the Cherokees. Before the Trail of Tears, they moved to Arkansas, where Sequoyah also moved in 1818. Many of his own parents did not understand what he was doing at the time. Many people were suspicious of him, that he was doing witchcraft. They even set her house on fire at one point and destroyed her job, Berry said. Sequoyah began teaching the syllabary upon completion in 1821. His first student was his daughter, and from there he taught Cherokees and Keetoowahs throughout the region. Some say within a year they were all literate, Berry said. “In a short time, many have learned to read and write. At the same time, many Cherokees traveled south to Mexico. He knew there were Cherokees from Arkansas roaming Texas. The Cherokees gathered in eastern Texas, which was Mexico at the time. They had applied for a government grant and had traveled outside the United States to escape the United States government. At this point, there were a lot of Texans feeling animosity against Indians at the time, so they ventured into old Mexico, Berry said. She explained that Sequoyah traveled to what is now Texas and Mexico because he wanted to teach the syllabary to the Cherokees. There are still people in Mexico who claim they are Cherokee, Berry said. He knew those Cherokees who had traveled, and I think he was giving them the gift of literacy. Check it out The John Hair Museum and Culture Center will continue to present its Missing Pieces exhibit, which features documents of the Cherokee syllabary from different periods. To honor the 200 years of the syllabary, the exhibition has been extended until the end of the year. Although the screening is free to the public, participants must make reservations by phone at 918-871-2819.

