West Hollywood Hotels partners with Dermalogica, Soothe





West Hollywood Hotels, a collection of stylish boutique hotels including Chamberlain West Hollywood, Montrose West Hollywood, Le Parc Suite Hotel and The Grafton on Sunset, has launched partnerships withDermalogica, a leading professional-grade skin care company, andAppease, an on-demand mobile personal care company, to extend its wellness experiences available to customers. The need to improve general well-being has never been more desirable after a year of pandemic, and hotels in West Hollywood are happy to offer guests new opportunities to receive facials, massages and spa treatments. ‘other self-care services from these esteemed brand partners, in addition to the yoga and fitness programs already in place. Dermalogica, one of the world’s most respected skin care companies, has partnered with West Hollywood Hotels to provide top-notch skin therapy to all of its clients. Each guest staying at any of the four West Hollywood hotels will receive a complimentary 30-minute professional facial treatment at Dermalogicas’ new flagship store in West Hollywood. Personalized skin treatment can include enhanced modalities such as exfoliating Hydra Dermabrasion, LED light therapy and in-depth treatment with professional-grade actives. Soothe, the world’s largest and most popular mobile wellness services company, connects its clients with the best licensed personal care professionals who come directly to their home, apartment or office. office, and now to rooms and suites at West Hollywood hotels. Through this partnership, Soothe is offering a 20% service discount to all West Hollywood hotel guests. Guests can book on-demand spa-grade services, such as massages, hairstyles, and spray tans, through a unique booking link provided upon check-in. We are delighted to partner with Dermalogica and Soothe, two outstanding brands in the personal care space, said Jamison DeTrolio, regional manager of sales and marketing for West Hollywood hotels. Wellness is now an integral part of our guest’s lives and we are committed to seeking unique partnerships like these to enhance the overall guest experience at our four extraordinary properties. Collaborations with Dermalogica and Soothe underscore West Hollywood Hotels’ commitment to providing guests with meaningful wellness experiences. Currently, hotels have partnerships with local yoga and fitness instructors who offer weekly classes and individual workouts. Each hotel’s fitness center offers free Peloton bikes, and all four hotels offer free bikes for rent for guests to actively explore West Hollywood. Additionally, two of the hotel’s rooftops offer active outdoor spaces: Montrose has an outdoor recreation area with weight-training and yoga areas, and Le Parc Suites has a rooftop tennis court. Regulatory size with rackets and balls available for hire.

