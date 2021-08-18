Ravens Name DraftKings Official Partner of Daily Fantasy, Sports Betting and Free Play





Boston, MA and Baltimore, MD August 18, 2021 The Baltimore Ravens and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced a new agreement on Wednesday naming DraftKings as the official partner of Daily Fantasy Sports and the team’s official sports betting and free games partner. As DraftKings’ first partner in the state of Maryland, the new agreement marks DraftKings’ fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team, further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the league as an official sports betting partner. and exclusive official partner of the NFL. . “With the start of the 2021 NFL season, our latest designation with the Baltimore Ravens further illustrates our commitment to fan engagement through the DraftKings experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, Commercial Director of DraftKings. “The newly established relationship offers something for every type of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings digital content, the free product, daily fantasy sports and, possibly soon, sports betting, and ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the best teams in AFC North. “ The new deal will include the DraftKings branding and personalized content as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly podcast, “The Lounge.” Expanding further into media platforms, DraftKings will also be named title sponsor of the Baltimore WBAL-1090 News Radio pre-game show Gameday Insider and Main Sponsor of the Ravens Wired online video content series, in addition home page takeovers on BaltimoreRavens.com, ahead of certain games and events. “This partnership reflects our continued commitment to deliver unique engagement experiences to our fans,” said Kevin Rochlitz, Ravens Sales Director. “We are proud to partner with an industry leader in DraftKings, and we look forward to seeing innovative ways in which we can better connect with Ravens fans on our many platforms.” As part of the collaboration, the DraftKings brand will be visible throughout the M&T Bank stadium, with a sequel throughout the season. Additionally, the new offering offers exclusive game day experiences, including away game trips, autographed merchandise, a Punt, Pass & Kick (PPK) event available to DraftKings customers through daily giveaways. fantasy and seasonal sports betting, and a DraftKings-NFL Official Free- to play the game. Fans can access DraftKings’ Daily Fantasy Sports and Sportsbook apps by visitingDraftKings.comor by download viaiOS and Android. * About DraftKings *DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and games company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that span everyday fantasy, regulated games and digital media. Based in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator in the United States. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries.DraftKings sports bettingis live with mobile and / or retail betting operations in the United States in accordance with the regulations of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.Daily Fantasy Sports from DraftKingsproduct is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA and MLB, an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL, an Official Betting Operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of the UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for consumer accessibility that features curated NFT drops and supports aftermarket transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multiplatform content and broadcast company. Forward-looking statements Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates”, “Forecast,” “expect”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “forecast”, “intend”, “believe”, “seek”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “future”, “proposes” and variations of such words or expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, conditions or future results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other significant factors, many of which are beyond the control of DraftKings, which could cause actual results or results to differ materially. nt of those referred to in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of DraftKings. DraftKings assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. [email protected]

