A New Jersey Guide to Eating in New York with Vaccination Now Required





New York City has taken the unprecedented step of requiring patrons of restaurants, bars, theaters, museums and many other places to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter from Tuesday, August 17 . Although many New Jersey residents are still working from their dining tables, hundreds of thousands of people travel to New York daily and either have lunch there or drop into the city for weekend fun and a tasty meal. meal. Here’s what you need to know about the city’s “Key to NYC” vaccination mandate: Which sites now require proof of vaccination? There are three main areas where proof of vaccination must be presented to enter: indoor dining, indoor entertainment, and indoor fitness. But it encompasses many different businesses. They understand: Meals inside: restaurants, bars, cafes, fast food restaurants, nightclubs, dining halls, grocery stores with indoor dining, hotel banquet rooms and cafeterias.

restaurants, bars, cafes, fast food restaurants, nightclubs, dining halls, grocery stores with indoor dining, hotel banquet rooms and cafeterias. Indoor entertainment: cinemas, museums, Broadway theaters, concert halls, sports arena galleries, bowling alleys, arcades, billiard halls, convention centers, aquariums and zoos.

cinemas, museums, Broadway theaters, concert halls, sports arena galleries, bowling alleys, arcades, billiard halls, convention centers, aquariums and zoos. Fitness in the gym:gymnasiums, swimming pools and dance studios. Dining in New Jersey:Do restaurants have to ask for proof of vaccination? Here’s what some NJ spots are planning What if I want to eat out? No proof of vaccination is required. What about take-out? The mandate only covers indoor meals. How can I prove that I am vaccinated? New York City has a few options for this: A CDC vaccination card, which many people lose, does not fit well in a wallet and is subsequently stained, crumbled and torn.

A photo of said CDC card stored on your smartphone.

A New York Excelsior Pass app, which most New Jerseyans do not have access to.

A NYC vaccination record, which most New Jersey residents do not have access to.

An official vaccination record outside of New York City or the United States. More on that below.

the NYC COVID Safe app that users can download copies of their immunization card and government ID card. Can I register for the NY’s Excelsior Pass? No. Unless you are one of the few New Jersey residents who are vaccinated in New York State, you cannot get your immunization records through the Excelsior Pass. Tendency :Is it a cold, allergies, or delta variant symptoms? How to know when to get tested for COVID Will New York locations accept NJ’s Docket app? The answer to this question is most definitely: Probably. New Jersey residents can get their immunization records through the Folder application, which Governor Phil Murphy insisted is not a vaccine passport but can be used as one. But will New York restaurants accept it? As noted above, the city allows any “official vaccination record from outside New York.” “It would appear that evidence from another state is acceptable to serve as evidence,” said Brittany Kenny, spokesperson for the New York StateRestaurant Association. The New York City Department of Health did not respond to a request for clarification. What about my unvaccinated children? Bring them. And hide them. Vaccines have only been authorized in emergencies for ages 12 and over. But no need to find a babysitter for the younger ones. Children 11 years of age and under may attend indoor sites with a vaccinated adult. Health officials suggest wearing masks except when eating or drinking. Booster shots:COVID vaccine booster shots available for immunocompromised in NJ Nature is calling and I have to use a bathroom. Do I have to present proof? No. New York City actually says business owners can allow people in for 10 minutes to use the restroom or for any other purpose. What about New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester and other parts of town? Check in advance. So far there is no government mandates at sites outside of New York City. But companies can still apply their own restrictions. Several theaters and concert halls have already done so. And a restaurant in Montclair just announced that it would require proof of vaccination for indoor meals.

