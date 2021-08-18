Neha Sharma creates panic in Bollywood, hurts her in style

There are many Bollywood actresses whose family is not related to Bollywood, but their family is famous in other areas. This Kai actress came from different states and spread her magic in B-town. One of these actresses is Neha Sharma. Neha Sharma comes from a political family. We will tell you in detail about Neha Sharma, where Neha is going to live, and what her relationship is to politics.

1.Neha Sharma is Ajit Sharma’s daughter

There are many such stars in Bollywood, who come from Bihar and earn a name in Bollywood. Neha also came to Mayanagari from Bhagalpur in Bihar and succeeded in making her own identity. Neha (Neha Sharma) comes from a well-known family in Bihar.

2.Neha comes from a well-known family in Bihar

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is the daughter of Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma. Ajit Sharma had arrived at the assembly with a Congress ticket. Neha has also been seen with her father during election campaigns and rallies. Neha has been on numerous election tours with her father.

Read more: Apple to launch sleek MacBook Pro, features revealed ahead of launch

3.Start with these films

In 2007, Neha started her acting career with the Telugu movie “Chirutha”. Neha entered Bollywood with the movie ‘Crook’. She was seen facing Emraan Hashmi in this movie. Neha was highly regarded in this film and she immediately appeared in the limelight.

4. Worked in ‘Tanha Ji: The Unsung Warrior’

Neha was also seen in Ajay Devgan’s hit film, “Tanha Ji: The Unsung Warrior”. Neha was seen as Kamala Devi in ​​the movie. Neha’s role was quite small, but she was also attractive in this small role. People praised her beauty very much.

5.Neha is very beautiful

Neha Sharma is very beautiful, she drives people crazy with her photos. Neha is very active on social media and shares her amazing photos with her fans every day. People also highly praise his appearance.