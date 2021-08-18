Johnny Depp clears libel lawsuit against Amber Heard despite UK ruling – The Hollywood Reporter





Despite a devastating legal loss in the UK that derailed his acting career, Johnny Depp will get a second libel lawsuit in an attempt to show he did not physically assault his ex-wife Amber Heard. On Tuesday, a Virginia judge ruled that last November’s ruling in Depp’s lawsuit against the publisher of The sun shouldn’t derail his second case against Heard because of an op-ed in the Washington post. Heard is being sued in the latter case for a Chronicle – December 2018 where she wrote: “I became a public figure representing domestic violence and felt the full force of our culture’s anger for women speaking out.” This Virginia lawsuit was expected to be tried first, but thanks to delays, Depp’s UK case has been honored. In the UK, the actor sued an article that called him a “woman’s drummer.” After a trial that lasted for weeks, Judge Andrew Nicol found substantial truth in the article in The sun, in particular with regard to 14 incidents that occurred during the troubled marriage. The decision, which Depp failed to overturn on appeal, left him in the atypical position of arguing that he had not gotten everything he wanted in the country, long known to tourism. defamation since the burden of proof lies with the defendant and the public. the numbers don’t need to show any real malice. In turn, Heard argued that the Virginia court should recognize the British judgment and, since both actions centered on whether Depp was a domestic abuser, declare the case already adjudicated. In a notice released Tuesday, Fairfax County Chief Justice Penney Azcarate dismissed Heard’s petition due to lack of confidentiality. Although Heard may have argued that his interests were aligned with those The sun, the judge said that these interests were not identical. “The sunthe interests of were based on whether the statements published by the newspaper were false ”, she writes. “[Heard’s] the interest centers on whether the statements she published were false. Examining whether the US and UK have court systems to the extent that Depp should not be able to challenge his claim that he is not a domestic abuser again, the judge later notes that Heard did was not a party to the British affair and was not subject to the same rules of discovery. “In fact, the accused could not have been a named defendant in the UK litigation because his allegedly defamatory statements were made after British action has started, ”added the judge. This is also important because in a hearing last month, Heard’s lawyer argued that if Virginia does not accept the British judgment, nothing will prevent Depp from bringing new cases every time a publication is made. kept repeating that he was a woman’s drummer. As for Heard’s argument that failure to recognize the UK decision has a chilling effect, Azcarate points out that the UK has a more favorable climate for defamation plaintiffs. “If anything, the continuation of English libel judgments in the United States would create a chilling effect and could set a dangerous precedent,” she wrote. The trial is scheduled for early next year and will also consider Heard’s counterclaims.

