The reenactment of Living History Days lights up Beaufort | Entertainment





By Rebecca Jones, special at the News-Times BEAUFORT On June 10, 1718, Blackbeard and his fleet of pirates invaded Beaufort Inlet on the ship called Queen Annes Revenge as the town was caught in a battle to defend itself from the Spanish privateers. The pirates, once again, invaded Beaufort on the morning of August 13, 2021. The ship landed at Taylors Creek, and the pirates (professional pirate reenactors, villagers and merchants) began their march to establish an encampment at Gallants Channel. . Some of those who set up the camp were Captain Horatio Sinbad, The Cannon Crew, The Shadow Players, The Sword Circle Crew, Braze, and Blackbeards Crew. You could find singers and musicians, fire spinners, firecrackers and even sirens as they went about their daily colonial life, called Living History Days. Another of those pirates was the pirate Jonah. He’s got the important job of what he’s saying is keeping the lights on, so to speak. In the days of pioneers and pirates, electricity or battery-powered lighting did not exist. People had to depend on candles as a source of light. Pirate Jonah says he gets his pure beeswax from a friend who has beehives. Some candles from this period were made from animal fat, but he prefers to use pure beeswax because it burns longer and cleaner. Pirate Jonah is an essential part of the pirate community as he lights up the entire encampment. Making candles is no easy task. He begins the process by filling a metal container about three-quarters full with beeswax. He puts the metal container in a pot of water so that it touches about halfway up the container. He then heats the water over medium heat until the wax is melted, then he removes some of the charcoal so that the heat is reduced to a boil. It has a pewter mold that contains the wicks. Once the wax has melted, he carefully pours the wax into the molds and waits for them to cool. He must carefully remove the candles from the mold, and timing is most important. It is a process that takes time and patience. He loves being part of the camp and doing his part as a candle maker. He was with this pirate fleet in many cities of North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Alabama. Each camp member has unique gifts that bring them together. What Jonas enjoys the most is being part of the community, which is not the same as being in the community. Being in the community only indicates physical presence, he says. Being part of the community means having the opportunity to interact and build relationships with other members of the community. He enjoys socializing with people who share his interests, but he also enjoys interacting and teaching people who come to these events.

