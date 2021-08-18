Take a look at some of the best romantic Bollywood comedies

Are you a “Happy Endings” fan? because we too! Everyone loves a good action movie, thriller, and horror movie, but some people really connect with romantic comedies. It gives us hope for a cliché love in real life (not guilty). Sometimes all you need is a good movie with a happy ending after a hectic day at work. These films remind you of your premieres, your first crush, your first date and much more. And you can’t be considered a Bollywood buff if you haven’t enjoyed these movies and deep down everyone is doing it and you know it! Adding humor to romantic movies is like the perfect combination, just like soft drinks and popcorn. So here we are with nine romantic Bollywood comedies that should be on your watchlist in case you haven’t already watched. Great food !

Baaja Baarat Group (2010)

The Baaja Baarat group directed by Maneesh Sharma was actor Ranveer Singh’s debut film alongside Anushka Sharma and it will always remain one of his best works. The story follows the lives of business partners Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer Singh) and Shruti Kakkar (Anushka Sharma) who start a wedding planning business called Shaadi Mubarak. Business is going well and everything is going well, but when Shruti falls in love with her business partner Bittoo, everything goes haywire. The songs are what gives this movie some brownie points, they’ll make you all groovy and ready to take the dance floor.

Jab We Met (2007)

The film that gave everyone the epic “Main Apni favorite hu” dialogue, Jab We Met directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The story revolves around Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), a business tycoon who, while escaping his boring life, meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor), a bubbly Punjabi girl as he boards the a train. And from there begins an unforgettable and crazy journey. This movie is perfect in every way, from the chemistry between the two actors, to the script and the songs, this movie is one of our favorites.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

After watching this movie, the only desire you have is to plan a memorable trip with your friends. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor not only gave us amazing songs but a movie we will always remember. The story revolves around Bunny / Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukon) who are classmates and reunite on a trekking trip where she falls in love with Bunny but does not confess her feelings. After separating, they reunite after eight years at Aditi’s (Kalki Koechlin) marriage, and the two fall in love. The film perfectly captures friendship and romance.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

One of the best films of 2015, Dum Laga Ke Haisha directed by Sharat Katariya, stars Ayushman Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The story follows the life of Prem Prakash Tiwari (Ayushman Khurrana), a school student who marries Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), an educated girl. Prem resents his wife for being overweight, but the two grow closer after competing in a pair run. The film beautifully shows how appearance doesn’t matter, what matters is the bond and understanding that two people share. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also actor Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film and one of his best performances to date.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

“Kya tum mentally ill ho my bwoy?” If you know, you know! Directed by Zoya Akhtar starring Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is definitely a must-see. The film revolves around three friends Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imran (Farhan Akhtar) and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) who go on vacation to Spain before Kabir gets married. The journey makes them fall in love with life and gives them the opportunity to mend their relationships with each other. What we and the audience loved about this movie is that it was so relatable and engaging.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya (2014)

One of the cutest pairs on screen is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, there’s no way to stop smiling while watching their movies. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this movie is definitely one of the cutest romantic comedies and won’t disappoint. The story follows the life of Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia Bhatt) who is about to marry Angad (Sidharth Shukla) an NRI. She comes to Delhi for her wedding shopping but ends up falling in love with the carefree guy Humpty Sharma (Varun Dhawan). This movie is all funny, cute and you will have a great time watching it.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, directed by Luv Ranjan is the sequel to his movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama which was released in 2011. This movie is all in one, dialogs, songs, cast, everything fits together perfectly and is really worth worth your time. The story revolves around three friends Anshul (Kartik Aryan), Siddharth (Sunny Singh) and Tarun (Omkar Kapoor) who fall in love with the girls of their dreams at the same time, but soon their relationships turn toxic and turn their dream into a nightmare. . This movie is like a roller coaster ride that you don’t want to miss.

Partner (2007)

Do you need a love guru to help you with your love life? Don’t worry, Prem (Salman Khan) is here for you. Directed by David Dhawan, this multi-star film will not disappoint you for sure. The story revolves around Prem, a love guru who shares dating tips with his clients. Bhaskar (Govinda) with the help of Prem tries to seduce his boss Priya (Katrina Kaif). Prem being a casanova falls in love with a single mother Naina (Lara Dutta). And then continues the story of the two couples and how they deal with all of the funny dramas they have in their lives.

Lukka Chuppi (2019)

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon star Lukka Chuppi follows the life of Guddu (Kartik Aryan), a journalist who falls in love with Rashmi (Kriti Sanon), then the two decide to start a relationship at home without telling their families. To cohabit, they pretend to be married and live with many curious neighbors who continue to doubt both. The film takes a chaotic turn when their families think they ran away and got married. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this film is like a breath of fresh air in these times.

We hope this list of the best romantic Bollywood comedies has helped you choose your romantic comedy for the weekend. Keep watching this space to learn more about the world of entertainment.