2021 Emmys: Who Should Win For Lead Actor In A Comedy? [POLL]

Will be Ted lassoJason Sudeikis’ score in this year’s Emmy race for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series? Or does another competitor deserve to pass him for the win?

With half of last year’s nominees not contested, including winner Eugene Levy for Schitt Creek, this year’s field is wide open – although we have to consider Sudeikis a favorite for his work as a lovable football coach, after his Golden Globe win and all the positive buzz Ted lasso won. But its four other candidates are not left out. In fact, they have a total of 42 (!) Emmy nominations under their belt.

Anthony Anderson is practically the dean of this category: he’s back for the seventh year in a row as Daddy Dre on ABC blackish. William H. Macy notched a sixth nomination for playing alcoholic father Frank in the final season of Showtime Shameless, while Michael Douglas won a third consecutive nod as interim coach Sandy Kominsky on Netflix The Kominsky method. (None of these three have yet won the Emmy for their current roles.) Additionally, Kenan Thompson is in the mix for the first year of his NBC sitcom. Kenan, to accompany his three nods of SNL.

So should Sudeikis take home the coveted trophy, or do you prefer one of his competitors instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then tap the comments to defend your choice.

Every day of the week until August 27, we'll be posting another "Who Should Win?" Poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com every day to see who deserves television's top honor. (For a list of this year's top Emmy nominees, click here.)