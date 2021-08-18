Bollywood: Sharukh, Salman and Aamir – stars in big trouble, which one will survive?





An hour ago Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan – three stars who have a lot in common and have made great strides in acting. But it looks like they’re going into their holes now. One of the highlights of the three Khans is their year of birth in 1965. Apart from that, there is one thing that the flag of these three actors has been holding for over 30 years. As they emerged and began their careers, they experienced advances in the civilization of cinema. At a time when there was a financial crisis, she was able to reach the peak of her acting career. Journalist Kaveree Bamzai has written a book about the three friends, describing how they struggled to build a famous film industry. Quote in pictures, WESTLAND NON-FICTION Photo caption, The Story of the Three Khans was written by veteran journalist Kaveree Bamzai In an interview with the BBC’s Hindi service, Mr Kaveree said: “I was impressed that in 1988 the three actors started their careers.” “At that time everything was for us – a channel, a television, a telephone, a theater. At this point, India was changing.” “When you watch movies like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, all of these actors have shown a high level of skill in both roles of love, fatherhood and fatherhood. childhood. They were wonderful, ”he added. Before them, Indian films were mainly about revenge, social injustice, etc., but these actors successfully led the beautiful transformation of the Bollywood film industry. “In the 1990s, people wanted to eat well, dress well and travel the world. Before that, people dreamed of going to Switzerland, but these actors made it easy for them in their films,” Bamzai said. . By the time the Three Khans came out, the quality of Indian films was declining, but they managed to make a comeback in cinemas and theaters. They just haven’t become the most popular Bollywood stars. Shahrukh Khan, who when he started touring and had no one to support him in the department, was known to take all the risks and turn every doubt into unexpected and huge success. Quote in pictures, YEARS The film Baazigaar, originally screened for Salman Khan but rejected, starred Shahrukh and made a name for itself. He also picked up the movie “Darr” which was originally given to Aamir Khan but was rejected. In both films, the actor plays the main role. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan come from an acting family but it hasn’t even been easy for them to develop their careers. What is the problem facing these actors? Quote in pictures, TWITTER @ NFAIOFFICIEL Many young people and different generations have been fascinated by their incredible skills, as Bamzai mentions in his book. But now there is another wave of change, and they themselves may face a big problem with the change. All three actors had a great time as a teenager, but in recent years Bollywood has been picked up by new young people who are rapidly developing their careers. On the other hand, viewers are now watching more and more movies online, which has intensified over the past two years during the outbreak. Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan forgot about movie performances as a teenager, but Aamir Khan seems to have had a new idea. Quote in pictures, Getty Images Amod Mehra, an Indian journalist, said: “Aamir has adapted to the role of parent, as he did in the movie ‘Dangal’. He made up such stories. He will continue the success of his career.” “Now Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan will have to go one step further and change their image of love and war films, otherwise the situation will be difficult.” These actors still have time to enjoy their popularity and love for their acting style, according to Kaveree. “The success of these three stars will continue for a while, and then they might turn to online movies or other things. There are a lot of interesting fans out there waiting to go.”

