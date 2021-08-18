Jay Pickett honored in “General Hospital” after his death on set





“General hospital” pays tribute to his late actor, Jay pickett, who died last month at the age of 60 on a film set. At the end of Tuesday’s episode, the long-running drama featured a photo of Pickett with the words “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett”. Pickett played Detective David Harper in ABC’s “General Hospital” from 2006-2008. A celebration of Pickett’s life is scheduled to air live Friday from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. EDT via Nampa Funeral Home, Idaho. Known as the ruggedly-looking actor who has appeared in other daytime dramas, including “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles,” Pickett died July 30 on an Idaho film set on the filming of “Treasure Valley”. After the news of his death, Kin Shriner, who performed with Pickett in General Hospital and “Port Charles”, shared a black and white group photo featuring the actor. “The sudden passing of my mate Jay Pickett is very sad,” Shriner wrote on Twitter Aug. 1. “He loved acting and westerns, and when we got together we had a lot of laughs. RIP Jay.” According to friend and fellow “Treasure Valley” director Jim Heffel, Pickett died on a horse while waiting to film a scene from the modern western. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. JayPickett has decided to go to heaven,” Heffel wrote in a July 30 Facebook post. ‘in Idaho. The way of a real cowboy. “ Pickett wrote the screenplay and starred in “Treasure Valley,” producing the film with Heffel and Tucson Vernon Walker. The independent film was one of several cowboy projects that Pickett, who grew up riding in Idaho, had undertaken in recent years. “He will be truly missed,” Heffel wrote. “Ride like the wind, partner.” Previously:Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ star and movie cowboy, dies on Idaho set: ‘Ride like the wind, partner’ “Treasure Valley” actor and director Travis Mills wrote on the film’s official Facebook page of Pickett’s passing, saying, “He passed away suddenly while we were there preparing to film a movie. scene”. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death, but it appears to be a heart attack,” Mills wrote. “Everyone present did their best to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we mourn for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.” Mills paid homage to Pickett and remembered him as “an incredible man. He was kind, gentle and generous”. “It’s hard to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends said he was very happy doing ‘Treasure Valley’ and I hope he really was,” wrote Mills. “He did what he loved: playing, riding, making movies. And he was beautiful.” Following:Stuart Damon, Dr Alan Quartermaine on ‘General Hospital’ for Three Decades, Dies at 84 Born in Spokane, Washington on February 10, 1961, Pickett grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, where he found his love for rodeo. (Brother Dee Picketti is a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.) Pickett attended Treasure Valley Community College, where he played football and met his future wife, Elena Bates. He studied theater arts at Boise State University and received his master’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. With his allure of a prominent man, Pickett began his daytime drama career in 1991 as Dr. Chip Lakin in “Days of Our Lives”, for five years, 1997-2002, and 762 episodes in total, Pickett played the role of dedicated paramedic Frank Scanlon in “Port Charles”. Pickett is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elena, and their three children Maegan, 35, Michaela, 29, and Tyler, 15.

