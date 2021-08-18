Entertainment
Calendar of events: August 18-24 | Local News
Catholic Charities runs a class from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday until September 1. Classes are online and help seniors regain their balance to reduce the risk of falls.
Child Network Benefit Concert by Silhouettes
Doors open at 5.30 p.m. with the concert from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. $ 5 per person. 100 percent of donations go directly to Child Network. There will be a draw. Activities for children. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring your garden chair.
Starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Manteno, the popular summer event takes place with vendors, children’s activities and more. The South Side Social Club will be the star of this month’s event.
The Village du Bourbonnais will host the Food Truck Fest 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department). Savor the local food and enjoy the live music. The event is family-friendly.
Starting at 8 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee the run / walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at Stone Barn. Use promo code lovelocalhistory for 15 percent off.
The Kankakee County Health Department is running a community service project focusing on crime prevention and investigation. This will be from noon to 3 pm at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church on the corner of N. Evergreen and E. Willow.
Cool cars under the stars
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, experience the annual Cruise Nights 2021 auto show.
It’s a combination of bingo and fall prevention drills. Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities program. Start at 12:30 p.m. online.
Class of the Central School of 1958 Réunion
The registration deadline is August 21 for the 1958 Central High School Class Meeting Lunch. Social time begins at noon, lunch at 1 pm, Longbranch at LErable.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events
Catholic Charities runs a class from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday until September 1. Classes are online and help seniors regain their balance to reduce the risk of falls.
Therapeutic Tai Chi on a chair
Free online course for people aged 60 and over to learn gentle exercises. Starts at 11 a.m.
Bradley Library Book Sale
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Bradley Public Library, located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will host a Friends of the Sale of books from the library.
Cirque Italias 2021 Pirate Production will be at the Northfield Square shopping center for a number of shows. The location is in the parking lot near Sears. Experience a 35,000 gallon water scene, state-of-the-art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain.
At 7 p.m., at the Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Mistie Hill Vineyard will host a tasting of the wines made at Custer Park.
>> 815-928-9143 for reservations
The 3rd Annual River Run 5K Run / Walk begins at 9 a.m. at the River Road Sports Complex. All ages are welcome. T-shirts, rewards and meal vouchers will be available.
Red Cross blood drive in Sheldon
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. August, Sheldon Community Center, 104 S. 4th St., Sheldon.
From noon, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmens Club is organizing a fundraiser consisting of a Pin High Wiffle golf tournament. Vendors, a classic car and bike show, horseshoe tournament, beanbag tournament, raffle, live music and games will be onsite at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.
7th Anniversary Youth Choice
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, Choices Youth Outreach International will host an anniversary celebration with food, raffles, entertainment and more. The park is located at 1099-1154 E. Maple St., Kankakee.
The Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting a free family event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ice Valley Center, located at 1601 River Road, Kankakee. There will be local organizations promoting health and education, skating, free school supplies and moving.
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/calendar-of-events-aug-18-24/article_f80d0d54-fede-11eb-8223-1b7802da5583.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]