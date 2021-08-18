The Best Motivational Bollywood Movies That Will Change Your Life

Movies make us feel so emotional, they make us not give up on our dreams and work harder every day, they give us a message to live fully and that’s exactly what we love about them. Bollywood has a long list of such movies, and to make you feel a little motivated today, we’ve listed some of the best motivational movies made over the decade. So if you’re feeling a little demotivated today, scroll down, watch one of these movies, and thank us later.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Released in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the real-life ‘Flying Sikh’, the late Milkha Singh starring Farhan Akhtar, the film directed by Rakesh OmPrakash Mehra tells how Milkha Singh overcame the loss of her family due to the partition and roaming to become the best athletes in the country. The film is about dedication, discipline and hard work and gives us an important message to never give up. Farhan’s transformation both physically and mentally was quite commendable. This movie leaves us fully motivated every time we see it and is one of the best sports biopics ever made.

Dangal

One of the best films of 2016, starring Amir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, the film is based on wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Even though the movie starred Amir Khan, we have to say that the girls stole the show with their brilliant acting skills. The story revolves around how Mahavir Singh Phogat (Amir Khan) wants the boys in his family to train them to be great wrestlers, but he is disappointed when he has no sons. But he soon realizes that his daughters are capable of fighting because it is in their blood. He then trains them to become the best female wrestlers in the country. The film is all about the power of women and how people have to change the way they think that girls can only do housework.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, starring the talented Sridevi, English Vinglish gives audiences a very important message. The film revolves around Shashi (Sridevi), a housewife who is regarded by her family and society because she cannot speak English fluently. But her life changes when, while visiting her family in the United States, she decides to enroll in English classes. There she meets a bunch of people like her and they make her understand that she has to value herself and not think about the narrow perspective created by the company. This movie gave a great message about self-worth above anything else and that’s what touched audiences and won so much love.

Ravine boy

Gully Boy is a once-in-a-lifetime movie. From the script, from the casting to the dialogues and songs, this film is truly a masterpiece. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film revolves around Murad (Ranveer Singh) who lives in the slums of Mumbai and dreams of becoming a rapper. The movie gives a strong message that people are not allowed to dream because of society, but what really helps you fly is a little courage. And of course, Ranveer did a fantastic job in his parts of the song “Apna Time Aayega”. If you’re worried about dreaming big, watch Gully Boy.

Marie-Kom

As the name of the movie suggests, the movie is based on the Indian ace boxer MC Mary Kom. The film is about how Mary Kom started her career and how she faced the problems in her life and how she overcame them. Starring Priyanka Chopra, the film is a film centered around a very strong woman and shows how Mary Kom, an Olympic medal-winning boxer, balanced her ever-growing career, marriage and motherhood. With endless training, Priyanka has truly proven that she can play any role with so much ease and really knows how to get into the soul of every character. It is a must have watch for anyone trying to balance things out in life.

Pad man

Pad Man gives an important message to society about the health conditions of women in the country. Directed by R Balki, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film was really inspiring and well edited. The story revolves around Laxmikant (Akshay Kumar) and his journey of making sanitary napkins for his wife who uses an unhygienic cloth during her period. Subsequently, he manufactures a machine that can make affordable sanitary napkins and how he raises awareness about it. The film really did a great job raising such an important and sensitive issue.

Panga

‘I am a mother and the mother has no dreams.’ This dialogue from the film Panga truly describes the life of every woman who forgets her dreams just to take care of her family and children. The story is based on the life of a national-level Kabbadi player, who gives up her career to raise her family but decides to return to live her dream with the help of her family. The story breaks all age stereotypes and Kangana played her character effortlessly.

Super 30

Starring Hrithik Roshan, the film revolves around Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan), a math genius who is lucky enough to visit Cambridge University but due to financial problems is unable to do so. He then begins to teach in a coaching center but soon realizes that he needs to teach children who aspire to join IIT but do not have the means to enroll in coaching centers and he then begins a training program called Super 30. The film is captivating and will take you through a roller coaster ride.

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kalki and Katrina Kaif, the film gives us the most important message to live life to the fullest without any regrets. The story revolves around three friends Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) who take a trip to Spain to celebrate Kabir’s bachelor party. But during the journey, Arjun realizes that the most important thing that he misses in his life is to live every moment and be grateful for everything you have.