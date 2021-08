Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Sunita Shirole asks for financial aid after running out of savings during lockdown-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Sunita Shirole said she lived in TV actor Nupur Alankar’s home until she recovered.

Sunita Shirole. Twitter @NariKesari

Veteran actor Sunita Shirole, who starred in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, seeks financial help after exhausting savings from pandemic lockdown. The actor said she found it “very difficult to survive” due to lack of funds. Frequent hospitalizations for kidney disease, medical bills and the cost of other health care have been a cause of financial burden for the 85-year-old, according to India time. “I was working until the pandemic hit. I used all my savings to survive during that time. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalized around this time with a kidney infection and sharp knee pain. was not enough, I fell twice in the hospital and I broke my left leg. I can no longer bend it. I had angioplasty in the past and I also fight against other ailments, ” she declared. YOU. Shirole asks for financial help until she finds work. She said YOU, Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam by hoon (Today I am at the mercy of the world). She added that when she was winning in her prime, she always helped people financially. Speaking about her situation, the actor revealed that she lived as a paying guest until recently, but couldn’t afford the rent. Currently she lives with actor Nupur Alankar. Shirole expressed his gratitude to the Association of Cinema and Television Artists (CINTAA), which sent Alankar to help him. Alankar brought Shirole to her house and also hired a nurse for her. #repost URGENT CALL FOR HELP FOR TWO SENIOR MEMBERS: #LOVE Member Ms. #SavitaBajaj 80 years old with critical heart disease, & Mme. #SunitaShirole 85 years old, who have had angioplasty and have severe osteoporosis (brittle bones due to old age) pic.twitter.com/uHJtyq8dQg LOVE_Official (@LoveOfficial) July 19, 2021 The actor had invested a large portion of his savings in her husband’s business. But the barracks caught fire and burned down. Her husband passed away in 2003. She regrets not having saved up and bought a house in Mumbai. Shirole has appeared in films such as Shaapit, made in China,and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. She has also worked in television shows including Ms. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein and Fuck Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

