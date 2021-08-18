Splash Jam, international film festival, cat show





What awaits you this weekend? A brand new pop-up water park, a chance to see independent films from around the world and a country star performs in Augusta. Here are more details on these and other festivities: Splash jam Little League Masters City launches an annual water park on weekends. Wet and dry play areas will be scattered around the league ball park with more than 20 inflatables and games such as dunk tanks, foam party, carnival games and water slides of over 20 feet high. Project manager Anthony King said via Messenger that it would be an opportunity for families to have fun in the sun. No outside food or drink will be allowed, but snacks will be available, such as Hawaiian crushed ice and cotton candy. Splash jam is located at 1951 Phinizy Roadoff Peach Orchard Road in Augusta and will run Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is $ 15 for adults, $ 10 for children over 3 feet and children under 3 feet enter free with a paying adult. For advance tickets and more information, call (706) 592-8353 or visit the Splash Jam page on Eventbrite. Black cat photo show The 7th Annual Black Cat Picture Show Film Festival is back. Throughout the weekend, Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta will present more than 30 short and feature films from the United States as well as France, Argentina, Spain and other countries. A24 Films also partners with the festival to present the studio’s fantastic epic “The Green Knight.”Marketing coordinator Robb Smith said via Messenger that the question-and-answer segments will be held between blocks with the filmmakers. Meet again:You will lose your mind because of a great Dev Patel and the dazzling “The Green Knight” Attendance is capped with daily and weekend tickets available. Weekend passes include voting for the Viewer’s Choice Award and catered meals on Friday and Sunday. Vic’s Grill Food Truck will be parked in front of Le Chat Noir all day Saturday. Smith also said that when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols, masks will be needed except for eating or drinking. Social distancing will be promoted by reduced seating indoors and additional seating outdoors. Friday movies start at 6 p.m. and continue until the reception at 10 p.m. Saturday run all day from 10 a.m. Sunday starts with a brunch at 10 a.m., movies at 11 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets or view the full schedule, go tolcnaugusta.com/black-cat-picture-show. Cattyshack brings back a cat show The Cattyshack Cat Club is bringing its annual cat contest back to the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta for the 27th year. Classes judged include kittens, domestic cats, and pedigree cats. Kittens and cats for adoption will be available on site along with nine vendors selling t-shirts and pet supplies. A food truck will be parked outside to feed the guests. Show director Sallie Dubay said all proceeds from the show go to local animal shelters without killing. She said they recommend that guests wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event. Following:Local shelters desperately need animal lovers to come and save them See the cats Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $ 6, for serving military and seniors it’s $ 5, and those 11 and under enter free. For more information, visitcattyshackcats.com. Augusta beer festival The Augusta Entertainment Complex is bringing back its seventh year brewing manna on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the James Brown Arena. Over 100 craft beers will be available at breweries in the Southeast, including Savannah River Brewing Co. in Augusta, Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina, and Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, Georgia. The event is reserved for people aged 21 and over. General admission is $ 35 in advance and $ 45 at the door. VIP tickets cost $ 75 and include one hour of early entry, food from Mellow Mushroom, access to a VIP lounge, and specialty beer options. VIP tickets cannot be purchased online. Designated driver tickets are available in person and at the box office. VIP Designated Driver tickets are available for $ 20 and offer all VIP benefits except the chance to taste alcohol. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visitaugustaentertainmentcomplex.com/aec_events/augusta-beerfest-5. Misfit Theater Group “Twisted Wonderland” For those who want an increasingly curious spectacle, the Misfit theater group performs “Twisted Wonderland” at the American Dime Museum in Pexcho on Sixth Street from 9 pm to 11 pm Friday. The play is an even wilder version of the Alice in Wonderland story and was written by cast member Jezibell Anat, who plays The Red Queen and is an assistant director / choreographer. Anat said the Queen was vicious, the Mad Hatter was “totally mad” and Alice was more grown-up while being more whimsical. There is also an LGBTQ element to the story, something that is important to the Augusta theater troupe. Anat said that while it is a bolder show, the content would be appropriate for teens and older people. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $ 25 atsimpletix.com/e/misfit-theatre-group-presents-twisted-wond-tickets-74261. Making blankets for charity Augusta’s chapter of Linus Projectgives the public a chance to give back on Saturday. Participants will learn how to crochet or knit blankets which will be given to children and teens in need through organizations such as Ronald McDonald House, Augusta Dream Center and the Red Cross. Coordinator Christine Newby said they have their own supplies, but they are also happy to accept donated supplies. Newby said they were collecting around 300 blankets a day and by 2020 they had been able to deliver more than 3,000 blankets by the end of the year. Volunteers will meet at the Platt Funeral Home on North Belair Road in Evans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be offered. For anyone in need of volunteer hours, Newby said she would be happy to sign this for anyone who helps. The chapter organizes a blanket making day each month. For more information on this event and upcoming events, visit the website Augusta Chapter Facebook page. Food Truck Fridays with groups and beers Residents are once again invited to a party at the Columbia County Amphitheater behind the Evans Library on Evans Towne Center Boulevard on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by the local rock ‘n’ roll band Interstate exiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/entertainment/2021/08/18/weekend-fun-splash-jam-international-film-festival-north-augusta-cat-show/8142534002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos