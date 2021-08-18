9 best romantic Bollywood movies that define love

The relationship between Bollywood and romance has been going on for ages. With every movie we see we all learn a new definition of love, from Kuch Kuch Hota hai we learned ‘Pyaar dosti hai’ and from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil we learned ‘Ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat’. We’ve seen a big difference in how filmmakers define love and how audiences actually relate to the characters. So to make you a little sick with love, we bring you a list of Romantic Bollywood Movies you should definitely watch.

1. Romantic Bollywood Film – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani directed by Ayan Mukherji, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. This film was an entertainer in its own right, whether it was the script, the songs, the casting or the chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika, the film was loved by audiences. The story revolves around Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone), and how they meet at two different but important life stages, and fall in love. We love the way this movie celebrated love and friendship. Ayan Mukherji really did a fantastic job with the direction and execution of the film.

2. Romantic Bollywood Film – Ram Leela (2013)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring industry powerhouse couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ram Leela was their first film together. Adapted from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”, the film revolves around Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) who belong to the rival Rajadi and Sanera families, but fall in love with each other and how they must do it. a sacrifice for their love. This film was a visual treat for audiences and pushed the boundaries of storytelling in the Indian film industry.

3. Romantic Bollywood Film – Manmarziyaan (2018)

A new age love story directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, this film is a conventional love triangle. Manmarziyan has a whole new approach to love and relationships and that’s exactly what hit audiences. Unlike any other Anurag Kashyap movie, this movie portrays the confusion and emotions that a person faces. The story revolves around Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) who are in love but when it comes to marriage, Vikcy is cold-eyed and avoids conversation. After giving up on her one true love, Rumi agrees to have an arranged marriage with Robbie, who also falls in love with her even after hearing about Vicky. The story then continues with how the three treat love.

4. Romantic Bollywood Film – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

A film about unconditional love, grief and learning, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil directed by Karan Johar with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. What allowed audiences to connect with the film was the story of one-sided love and how we experienced it in one way or another. The story is about Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) becoming friends and Ayan falls in love with her, but Alizeh doesn’t feel the same way and how he deals with his one-sided relationship. This movie made us laugh, cry and fall in love with the characters. Not just the script, the songs in the movie were catchy and a hit.

5. Romantic Bollywood Movie – Aashiqui 2 (2013)

A director by Mohit Suri, with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Aashiqui 2 is in no way similar to Aashiqui. This film is a classic love story, featuring pure, intense, selfless and emotional love. This film will take you on a roller coaster of emotions. The two stars have done an amazing job and have great chemistry. The story revolves around Rahul Jaykar (Aditya Roy Kapur), a fading singing sensation, who falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), a bar singer. He then helps her to become a famous singer but her alcohol problems put their relationship at risk. So if you like intense love stories then this movie is a must see.

6. Romantic Bollywood Film – Rockstar (2011)

You can trust Imiaz Ali when it comes to Romantic films. It offers the public an experience that is worth their time and money. Rockstar, with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri is a masterpiece and a must see if you haven’t watched it already. The film is about JJ (Ranbir Kapoor) who aspires to become a musical sensation. He then follows the advice of his college canteen director about “get your heart broken and you can be a rockstar.” JJ then goes to the prettiest girl on campus Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and begins their love story full of complexities. So if you enjoy good cinema, add it to your watchlist. Not just the story we can’t stop but we are enjoying this album of movies, every song was made to perfection and so far we haven’t heard a better album than Rockstar’s.

7. Romantic Bollywood Film – Khoobsurat (2014)

We can all agree on the fantasy of marrying our prince charming and Khoobsurat directed by Shashanka Ghosh shows exactly that, literally. With Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, this film will always be our best favorite romantic movies. The story is about Dr Mili (Sonam Kapoor), a physiotherapist hired to help a royal Shekhar Singh Rathore (Aamir Raza) of Rajasthan. She then meets her son Vikram (Fawad Khan) who is quite the opposite. While Mili is a fun and carefree girl, Vikram is a sophisticated prince, the story continues on how the two antipodes fall in love with each other. Both actors did a brilliant job portraying their characters and we loved the Disney touch to the movie.

8. Romantic Bollywood Film – Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Dum Laga Ke Haisha with Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, was Bhumi’s first film and the actress received a lot of praise for her transformation for her role as Sandhya. This movie had such a fresh concept in the romantic genre. The story revolves around Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana), a dropout who marries Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), a well-educated but overweight girl. Prem is embarrassed by his wife and makes comments to her, but the two decide to participate in a couple race where they get closer. Director Sharat Kataria did a terrific job with this simple yet meaningful story. And when it comes to the cast, Bhumi and Ayushmann have a long way to go!

9. Romantic Bollywood Film – Barfi (2012)

barfi directed by Anurag Basu is such a pure story and melts our hearts every time we see it. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’cruz, this film is filled with love, joy and sorrow. The story revolves around Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), a hard of hearing and hearing impaired man who falls in love with Shruti (Ileana D’cruz), but due to social pressure, she marries someone else. Years later, she learns that Barfi is in love with Jilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic girl, and she rethinks her own marriage. Every character in this movie was excellent. Not just the acting, the directing, the script and the music were heartwarming.

