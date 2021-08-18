Entertainment
Ammy Virk: Wants to work with SLB, Raju Hirani in Bollywood
Even though the plan was to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ’83’, Hindi moviegoers first saw famous Punjabi singer and actress Ammy Virk in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’. As his performance attracts attention even though the film didn’t work, Ammy believes that great scripts and good directors are the star creators and in the future he wants to work with some of his favorite directors in Bollywood.
Ammy told IANS: “When I was young, back home I only watched movies on TV. I come from a village in Punjab, so going to the theater and watching movies was not part of our daily life. watch all Dharmendra saab movies and Sunny Deol movies We love to watch family dramas, action movies etc.
“But now the whole idea of a hero and his image changes and that’s why if and when someone asks me, who is the Bollywood hero I would like to work with, I don’t really know the answer. I want to work with great filmmakers, have good scripts and learn from good actors. I want so much to work with Raj Kumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others, because first of all I like to watch their films and also, I think they are the real star directors.
“They extract the best performances from the actors, and if the movie works, the actor is successful too! Having said that, I worked with Kabir sir and that was supposed to be my Bollywood debut. I want to work with him again. “
Ammy began his journey as a singer and directed an ‘Ikk Pal’ music video while he was still in college. While the music video turned out to be a super hit, he continued to make more music and with over 15 music videos, Ammy is one of the popular singers in the Punjabi music industry. He also made his mark as an actor as “Angrej” and “Qismat” are two of his highest grossing films in Punjab.
Interestingly, the National Film Award winning Punjabi film ‘Harjeeta’, in which he played the title role, also featured Pankaj Tripathi. In fact, that’s how Ammy worked with the veteran actor even before the upcoming ’83’ movie.
“He’s such a nice person to be around. I’m new to Bollywood, and when I came for the reunion and filming of the movie ’83’, I met him again. It feels good. Ranveer sir is such a happy guy… as I’m new and always try to get to know people and stuff, when those people make us feel comfortable, it makes my job as an actor easier. You can’t play nervous. ” , shared Ammy.
But does the endless wait for the highly anticipated “83” make him nervous?
“I think the pandemic has changed the way we think. The fact that we are still working, that we are healthy, safe and secure – that is important to all of us. The movie will be released as we all know, and the release date is not in our hands, so no I’m not nervous. Also, I was shooting for my film. I am very grateful that two of my films came out and in September another movie comes out, ”said the actor who has always played the protagonist in most of his Punjabi films.
Even though people liked her presence in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’, the film failed to impress critics and audiences alike.
Ammy will next be seen in the Punjabi movie “Qismat 2” which will be released on September 24th.
Considering the actor in both of his Hindi films was in an ensemble cast and not as the protagonist who performs in Punjabi cinema, does that bother him?
“Bollywood is a big dream, and when you achieve something gradually, it stays with you. If you succeed overnight, you might also lose things overnight. So no, I want to grow with every movie here, I want our audiences to worship me slowly, steadily and be my fans forever, ”Ammy signed.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/ammy-virk-wish-to-work-with-slb-raju-hirani-in-bollywood-727333
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]