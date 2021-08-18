Daily Pulse Wednesday – Florida Trend

Florida ended federal unemployment benefits to push people back to work. New figures suggest it didn’t work

In May, the state of Florida announced it would end federal unemployment benefit of $ 300. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the additional financial incentive was preventing people from returning to work. But, new figures so far suggest that it could have the opposite effect. Payroll companies, which monitor workers’ shifts, recently found that the loss of the $ 300 federal unemployment benefit was not pushing people back to the workplace. Payroll company UKG found that employment fell 0.9% in states where federal benefits had ended, but rose 2.3% in states that still had them.[Source: WTSP]

Amid new wave of virus, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines

In a rural part of northeast Florida where barely half of the people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Roger West had no problem telling others he was “decidedly anti-vaccination.” But something happened that made him change his mind: two of West’s close friends fell ill with the virus and a third died. The West is not alone. In this interior region of Nassau County, sandwiched between Jacksonville and the Okefenokee Swamp on the Georgia-Florida line, a devastating resurgence of the coronavirus is even forcing some die-hard skeptics to reconsider vaccines. [Source: AP]

Exclusive Florida Trend

Dr. Phillips Charities Combines Traditional Philanthropy with Real Estate Development to Fund Nonprofit Organizations

Dr. Phillips Charities’ vast real estate holdings are unusual for a nonprofit organization, allowing them to create a unique business model that combines traditional philanthropy and real estate development. It also provides a way for the charity to hedge its bets. “We sort of split our money evenly” between the stock market and real estate, says Robinson. As the value of his stock market investments fluctuate, real estate allows him to earn a more stable return. [Source: Florida Trend]

Florida universities to assume “normal operations before pandemic” when fall semesters begin

More than 300,000 full-time students and 60,000 faculty and staff are returning to Florida’s 12 public universities for the fall semester over the next week as “normal and pre-pandemic operations” resume with in-person classes and campus events taking place without mask warrant or vaccine requirements. The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the 12 public universities, has issued guidelines that “strongly recommend” that students, facilities and staff be fully immunized and wear masks indoors regardless of immunization status and encourages campus officials to administer regular COVID tests, but will comply with a newly passed state law that bans mask warrants. [Source: The Center Square]

$ 22 billion New York hedge fund to open second headquarters in Wynwood

A $ 22 billion hedge fund announced Tuesday the opening of a second head office in Miami, joining a host of other financial groups leaping from Magic City. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, founded by billionaire Steven Schonfeld, said in a statement he would move to Wynwood in the coming months. He selected The Dorsey, a new mixed-use development from Arquitectonica located at 280 NW 28th St. [Source: Miami Herald]

ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:

›Tab for DeSantis, security dignitary for nearly $ 4.85 million

Florida taxpayers spent nearly $ 4.85 million in the last fiscal year to protect Governor Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and various visiting dignitaries, according to a state report released Monday. The bulk of the costs in FY2020-21, nearly $ 4.82 million, were spent on the care of DeSantis and members of the First Family, as well as securing the governor’s mansion. , according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual report “Report of Transportation and Protective Services.”

›There is a Tropicana Field NFT for sale, and it comes with some big VIP benefits

The Tampa Bay Rays get into the NFT business. The Rays and every other Major League Baseball team are teaming up with New York-based tech company Candy Digital to auction off a series of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, featuring artwork of their stadiums. The Rays Tropicana Field Token is the first team item to be auctioned through Candy through the company’s new “Stadium Series” partnership with Major League Baseball.

›The Miami Seaquarium will be sold to the Mexican marine theme park company

The Miami Seaquarium is changing hands. The Dolphin Company, a Mexico-based theme park operator, purchases the Virginia Key Marine Park from Palace Entertainment, a subsidiary of Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, based in California, for an undisclosed amount.

›Founder Joshua Vickery to leave Central Florida Community Arts

Joshua Vickery, founder and leader of Central Florida Community Arts, will be leaving the organization – and Orlando – in October. CFCArts announced the departure on Tuesday morning. Vickery is the third major cultural leader – after Holocaust Center executive director Pam Kancher and Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill – to announce a departure in the past two weeks.

