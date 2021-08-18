Bollywood Screenwriter Sends Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice To Actor Randeep Hooda





Priya sent this legal opinion through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. The screenwriter and lyricist alleged that the actor took the scripts and songs promising to make a movie.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been accused by a screenwriter and lyricist named Priya Sharma of failing to render a number of his scripts and threatening her. According to Priya, Randeep Hooda and her other coworkers gave him the reassurance to work with her and took up scripts and songs written by her over the past 15 years. She says they kept delaying labor and now, instead of returning the script, they’re threatening her. Priya sent legal advice to Randeep and others asking for compensation of Rs 10 crore. She also asked them for a public apology. Priya is from Gujarat and sent the legal notices to Randeep Hooda, her mother Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan, Manish (Dr Anjalis business partner), Panchali Chakrabarty (Randeeps manager) and Renuka Pillai (makeup artist). Priya sent this legal opinion through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. Priya got in touch with Randeep Hooda in 2012 via Facebook, after which they became friends and even discussed things related to family. During the conversations, Priya told Randeep’s mother that she had written many scripts with Randeep in mind over the past eight years and that she wanted to share them with him to make a movie. Randeeps’ mother told him that she is part of the house and therefore can send her scripts to Panchali and Renuka since their production house will be available soon. Priya alleged that under the influence she sent the scripts to the address in Faridabad given to her in 2013. Renuka obtained verbal permission from Randeep. Priya also sent the script and songs to Renuka and Panchalis emails. No attention was paid to his 15-year work. She sent all the original copies. Priya said that when she asked Renuka for her screenplay, it was not fired. When she contacted Panchali, she also abused her. She contacted Randeeps’ mother about it, but nothing happened. When she contacted Mandeep about the same, he threatened her. Priya said she has filed a formal complaint in the matter in several places over the past two years, but nothing has happened. Priyas’ attorney mentioned in the notice that it not only affected his career and life, but also caused his client to suffer physical and mental torture. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

