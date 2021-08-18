Deepika & Ranveer to Virat & Anushka: When Bollywood Couples Paired Up Giving Us Couple Style Goals





The sexiest couples in Bollywood have been offering some of the most stylish looks for ages. From Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival to SRK and its Queen Gauri Khan on the red carpets, coordinating the colors has been a simple and effective way to make an elegant statement and show us just how synchronized they are. Today, it’s not just on red carpets but at airports, events and everywhere else that the star couples of Bollywood have taken their style even higher by coordinating and pairing with their looks. Here are our favorite looks so far that are setting the benchmark and we’re all set to recreate with bae. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spare no effort to coordinate their looks. Whether it’s in all-black outfits for a chic look or pastel hues in desi numbers, they’ve managed to sport it all. One pairing moment we can’t get over was when the duo coordinated in pastel pink outfits at the airport after their wedding as they walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles for the photographers. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting goals for years together. The inseparable duo have a weakness for casual, comfortable clothing that allows them to breathe. Anushka Sharma chose a black jumpsuit and paired it with white sneakers while skipper Virat Kohli kept her look simple in a black t-shirt and pants with white sneakers. The duo even accessorized their look with matching dark sunglasses! After her marriage, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival, her husband Abhishek Bachchan accompanied her. The duo looked extremely stylish as they paired up in a black pantsuit and struck the pose together. For a Bollywood wedding, the Bollywood Baadshah and his queen made a rare appearance together and left us speechless. The love story of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is nothing short of a fairy tale and they even looked like kings, SRK in an ivory bandhgala ensemble with intricate embroidery while Gauri looked elegant in a sheer gray saree with a feather hem and silver embellished sequins. more than. Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also coordinated their outfits at the airport as they flew to the Maldives. The BRahmastra co-stars stayed casual in white as Ranbir paired her t-shirt with jeans and Alia her coordinated ensemble with a bright yellow tank top and a Dior tote bag. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were not far away when we spotted them in white outfits while shopping. Aadar kept her look simple in a white kurta and pants while Tara looked classy in an ensemble coordinated with a cropped top and flared pants. Which Bollywood couple pairing look do you prefer? Comment below and let us know. ALSO READ: Khushi, Shanaya to Janhvi Kapoor: ALL the celebrities and designers at the reception of Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani

