Hollywood stylist Monica Rose changes the look of LA cool, one lewd at a time

This story is part of Parents are Cool !, the third issue of Image, which explores the myriad of ways parents in LA practice the care of child care. See the full package here.

Do you remember the denim shorts in Dirty Dancing? celebrity stylist and designer Monique Rose said, referring to the ones worn by Jennifer Gray in the 1987 hit movie. I cut my jeans in exactly the same way and then told all my friends they had to do the same. I always paid attention to detail and then took it to the next level.

Despite the lack of high fashion in her hometown of Santa Cruz in the ’90s, Rose says she has always been surrounded by the energy of stylish women, especially her mother. I’d rather watch my mom get ready to go out than play with my Barbies, she said. Growing up, she was 100% my inspiration.

Today Rose, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, lives with her husband, a former skateboarder. Sal barber, and their three children in Laurel Canyon. Pink kids, ages 4, 8 and 11, often reflect the same streetwear-inspired aesthetic as their forward-thinking mom.

In my job, I have to dress for whatever works for me that day, plus the kids and what they have that day, she says.

Casual or ready for a photoshoot, the Roses aesthetic plays with proportion and offers a cohesive mix of vintage pieces from Helmut Lang, Prada and Donna Karan. Her 90s sensibility is highlighted in a cropped camel-colored sweatshirt with removable shoulder pads she designed for a recent sold-out collaboration with beauty retailer Violet Gray.

Here, Rose provides an insight into how even the simplest look can go from subtle to statement, and explains how there is sartorial power in staples when styled well.

Stylist Monica Rose in her Los Angeles studio wears a Helmut Lang top, vintage Calvin Klein from Shop Monica Rose, Amiri boots, Monica Rose pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

What’s the secret to your style?

I still have a piece of statement to put it together. So I can be in a very simple outfit like jeans and a t-shirt and then accessorize with a very trendy earring. Or maybe I’m wearing oversized sweatshirts and putting on a trendy jacket. The oversized is the key. For example, I think an oversized jacket like a long trench coat or a blazer looks cooler than something tight. And you can layer it with a hoodie or sweatshirt underneath. There is nothing worse than a tight jacket where I can’t move. I need to move while working.

What’s your run-with-the-kids-but-still-chic uniform?

Monica Rose with her daughter at their Los Angeles home. The stylist wears a Helmut Lang top, vintage Celine pants from Shop Monica Rose, vintage Celine shoes from Shop Monica Rose, a Zara dress and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Oversized button fastening. It could be a white or denim shirt or even a flannel shirt worn with sweatpants or sweatpants or jeans. And then I bring it back to the sunglasses or the earrings. I use a lot of basics: button down shirts, t-shirts and sports bra tops. They are just easier to style. I tend to stay away from prints unless I’m in the spring mood. I have been wearing fewer heels since having children. It’s just too hard when I have a 4 year old that I have to chase after. I’m glad sneakers are cool now. Now it’s about Who’s got the coolest sneakers? and not be judged by it. I honestly feel like a fool wearing heels when I’m with my kids.

What is your signature style when you dress your clients?

Monica Rose in her studio wearing a Helmut Lang top, Monica Rose pants, Aknvas trench coat and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

When I style I have a similar vibe to how I dress, but I work for what’s best for my clients. In general, I don’t want something to look too polished or too perfect and I always add something unexpected like a cool shoe, sunglasses or a necklace. I am inspired by my clients. They have so many amazing things going on. I work with amazing women who inspire me to go above and beyond.

What is your fashion philosophy?

I’m definitely on the proportion and the details and then I put a cool twist on it. You have to give the look a little love. I learned early on how to put something on and make it cooler. That’s part of why I started Shop Monica Rose to help people figure out how to wear things, how to give their clothes a little love, and how to rework and reuse things. People want to get rid of and buy, and it doesn’t always have to be.

Watch 1:

Monica Rose wears a Helmut Lang top, vintage Calvin Klein from Shop Monica Rose, Amiri boots, Monica Rose pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Helmut Lang top, vintage Calvin Klein from Shop Monica Rose, Mike Amiri boots, Monica Rose pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration.

Watch 2:

(Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Aknvas top, Aknvas bottom, Gianvito Rossi shoes, jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration and vintage bracelets from the Monica Rose boutique.

Look 3:

Monica Rose in her studio. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Helmut Lang top, Monica Rose pants, Aknvas trench coat, Bellini shoes and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration.

Watch 4:

Stylist Monica Rose wears a Violet Gray X Rewerk by Monica Rose sweatshirt, Monica Rose pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Monica Rose in her studio. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Violet Gray X Rewerk by Monica Rose sweatshirt, Monica Rose pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration.

Watch 5:

Monica Rose with her family at their Los Angeles home. The stylist wears a Helmut Lang top, vintage Celine pants from Shop Monica Rose, a Zara dress and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Helmut Lang top, vintage Celine pants from Shop Monica Rose, vintage Celine shoes from Shop Monica Rose Zara dress and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration.

Look 6:

Monica Rose with her daughter. (Maggie Shannon / For the Times)

Vintage Donna Karan trench coat, Helmut Lang tank top, Boyish denim pants and jewelry from the Sarah Chloe X Monica Rose collaboration.

More Stories from Image