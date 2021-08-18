Who will lead next? – The Hollywood journalist

While the incumbent SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has chosen not to stand for re-election this year after five years in this post (Secretary-Treasurer Camryn Manheim will not be running for her post either), the union performer is doomed to a leadership shake. until the 2021 national election votes are compiled on September 2. And the four candidates vying for the top positions are locked in a controversial battle for the votes – with divergent views on how best to lead the 160,000 union members during a tumultuous time in Hollywood.

Heading the ticket to the Unite for Strength party, affiliated with Carteris and Manheim, are veteran activists Fran Drescher (star of The nanny, presidential candidate) and Anthony Rapp (from Star Trek: Discovery and running for the post of secretary-treasurer). Rival group Membership First, meanwhile, backs Matthew Modine (Strange things) for the president a second time after losing in 2019 against Carteris as well as Ellen actor Joely Fisher for secretary-treasurer; they brag about their time on the union council.

Despite the differences in the origins of the candidates – Drescher argues that she will bring new ideas and political know-how, while Membership First says internal political experience will serve Modine well – both sides talk about their focus on Healthcare. , the TV / theater agreement, member education, diversity and safety against sexual harassment. Whoever wins will have to tackle the lingering challenges of COVID-19, discussions of major studio contracts, the fallout from recent changes to the union’s health plan, and an ever-changing distribution and monetization landscape.

“This is a critical time to leverage our strengths for optimal economic gain at the bargaining table, and my experience on Capitol Hill and running a non-profit organization has given me this set of skills, ”said Drescher. Hollywood journalist by email. “I hope to unite our members into a powerful and organized force.” (All of the presidential and secretary-treasurer candidates responded to questions only in writing; Fisher did not submit his answers until press time.)

For his part, Modine says: “I am going to ensure that our members continue to contribute financially to the success of the content we help create. It is essential that we intelligently prepare and anticipate changes in the ever-changing landscape of our industry. “

As to the top priorities of two crucial upcoming negotiations – in 2023 for the union’s TV and film deal and in 2022 for its advertising contract – presidential candidates are largely silent, claiming that it would be unwise to show their hands publicly before the talks start. However, Modine notes that his objective is “to fiercely defend and represent all of our members in each of the disciplines … during contract negotiations and always”. Drescher adds that “wages, benefits and safety will always be in the lead”, with an additional emphasis on diversity; she also wants to “bring even more high level members into the process”.

On their party platforms, the two groups say they want to ultimately strengthen the application of contracts and increase residues. Unite for Strength partially emphasizes its desire to increase pay rates, especially for new, low-budget media, while Membership First says it will work to end what it calls “residual contracts.” prepaid, ”which he said“ hide potential future gains in original membership fees, ”or effectively redeem future residuals in an upfront payment, and turn residual calculations into ongoing.

Healthcare remains an explosive issue within the union after a cost-cutting restructuring of the union-affiliated SAG-AFTRA health plan – which is administered by a board of directors chosen in part by the union’s national board and in part. part by employers – was announced in 2020 Estimated to ultimately cause 10 percent of active plan members, 9 percent of their dependents, around 8,000 retirees and 4,000 of their dependents to lose coverage, changes, some of which went into effect Jan. 1, sparked a class action lawsuit. Led by a group of actors including Ed Asner, a member of the national board of directors affiliated with Membership First, the complaint alleges, among other allegations, illegal discrimination based on age. (The health plan requests that the lawsuit be dismissed and argued that the plan and the trustees are not trustees and did not breach their fiduciary duty.)

Top Candidates Pledge to Look Away to Provide Extra Coverage for Members: Drescher Cites Current Resources That Can Help Union Members Struggle With Health Care, Including New AFL-CIO Medicare Advantage Plan for Members union and spouses eligible for Medicare and Congress’ COBRA subsidy under the American Rescue Plan Act until the end of September. Drescher adds that, if elected, she will explore options for additional coverage through outside partnerships and lobbying efforts and task administrators that the union’s national council appoints to find their own solutions. Modine wants to launch an investigation into the management of the health plan and make changes to ensure “that the residues of our members count as contributions to their plan”.

A solution advocated by the leaders of both parties: raise the “ceilings” (employers pay a percentage in addition to earnings to the health plan, up to a certain threshold) on employer contributions to the plan. “The structure of how they set caps is outdated, ungenerous and harmful, and I think it’s largely misunderstood by members. It needs to be drastically changed, ”says Rapp of Unite for Strength. Membership First’s party platform proposes to increase caps to $ 41,000 for a half-hour project, $ 67,000 for a one-hour project, $ 636,000 for features and $ 617,000 per employer.

The best candidates also agree that the union should re-evaluate the ceiling for dues paid by its highest paid members. The membership fee limit for all members except broadcasters is now $ 500,000 per year. And both sides say they are emphasizing teaching members about how the union works and tackling sexual harassment; When it comes to diversity initiatives, Membership First seeks in part to implement changes for performers with disabilities and firmly apply the union policy of non-discrimination and diversity. Unite for Strength talks about its work on the union’s diversity action plan and Stop Hate Week summit, among other initiatives, on its platform. Rapp adds that, if elected, he will work to institute a code of conduct for all union members and protocols for training teams above and below the line on workplace issues. for trans and non-binary actors.

The parties differ in their focus on local and national politics. Unite for Strength emphasizes its legislative agenda, which includes work on the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program and the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act in Congress. Rapp says the union must advocate for universal healthcare to “free our members from the fear of not having adequate coverage for themselves and their families when they need it most.” Unite for Strength leaders are also seeking to strengthen ties with the labor movement as a whole: “United we stand, divided we fall,” says Drescher.

Membership First is more inward-looking: “We just can’t move forward without fixing the foundations of our union first,” Modine says when asked about political priorities. Some ideas the group has come up with on its platform include changing union split pension plans, launching a union-owned online casting platform that would be free for members, institutionalizing disability coordinators. and dance on sets and to develop more talent showcases in locals for casting professionals and talent representatives.

Major industry players who have supported one of the parties claim that the groups differ in their approach to leadership. Actor-director Adam Arkin (Pork), a former LA National and Local Council member with Unite for Strength, says that in his experience in union politics, “Unite for Strength had a much more precise understanding of the realities and challenges our members would face as the industry was changing at lightning speed. speed. ”This year, the group“ will bring strategic wisdom and a cohesive, unified approach to contract negotiations and the continued advocacy that SAG-AFTRA members deserve. ”

Jane Austin, a stuntwoman (Avatar 2), former union secretary-treasurer and current independent candidate for national and local councils in LA who has supported Modine and Fisher, says “Membership First is very inclusive, they are very transparent, they are very members[-oriented], as in their name. It’s really about including people, hearing the conversation, having the communication.

To win, the best candidates will need to energize union members; only just over 20 percent of members voted in the last two national elections. The votes of some major sponsors were influenced by the experiences of their performing circle or their own relationships with the top candidates.

Premier supporter membership and Star wars Actor Mark Hamill says one of the main issues he is concerned about is healthcare: in his work with actors in the voiceover community, he has observed that “it is crucial for so many members of power count these residues in their health care “. As for the Unite for Strength candidates, Hamill adds, “I love all of these people, many of whom I know personally. But they turned 12 [occupying the president role]. “

Actor-director Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation) said he supported Unite for Strength this year because he worked with Rapp and LA local presidential candidate and community actor Yvette Nicole Brown and admired their work ethic and personalities. He hopes the union’s next national leaders will clear up streaming residue, stabilize pension finances and deal with the fallout from changes to the health care plan. “It’s embarrassing,” Frakes says, “and this needs to be fixed. “

This story first appeared in the August 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.