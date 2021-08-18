Emotional Sonam Kapoor holds Anand Ahuja’s hand for comfort at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. See photo | Bollywood





Sonam Kapoor has shared an entire album from the wedding of his sister, Rhea Kapoor. One of the photos also showed an emotional Sonam being comforted by her husband Anand Ahuja during the ceremony. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on Saturday at the home of her father, actor Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. The family waited a few days before sharing the official wedding photos on social media. + Sonam shared up to 10 never-before-seen photos from the wedding on Wednesday. One article was devoted to photos featuring only Anand and her. The fourth photo in this post showed Sonam, wearing a green and pink ethnic dress and chunky jewelry, sitting next to her mother Sunita Kapoor. She is visibly moved to see her younger sister getting married. Anand stands behind her and holds her hands. His cousin, Jahaan Kapoor, son of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is also seen in the frame. Sharing photos with Rhea in another post, Sonam wrote: “Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honored to be the sister of the most beautiful brides. I love you. @rheakapoor. “ Also Read: Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Plays Lustful Desi Ghost Hunter In Disney + Hotstar Movie With Shades Of Scooby Doo Rhea shared her first photo with Karan as a newly married couple on Monday. She spoke about their journey over the past 12 years. “12 years later I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shivered and had stomach upsets all over the place. long because I didn’t know how humiliating the experience would be. I will always be that girl who had to come back to Juhu at 11pm before my parents fell asleep. Until now, I didn’t know how to how lucky I was to feel torn apart. I hope we are such a close family that we have many, many loves in our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @ kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever. “ Rhea and Karan are both film producers. They met on the sets of his 2009 film Aisha, which Rhea produced and Karan was assistant director there.

