WME Sports appeals to Joe Januszewski to lead real estate representation business – The Hollywood Reporter





WME Sports has hired former Texas Rangers general manager Joe Januszewski to lead its global real estate solutions business, which offers naming rights deals, premium hospitality offerings and team suite sales , leagues and world sports organizations. Januszewski, most recently Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of Texas Rangers, becomes Senior Vice President and Division Head at WME Sports, overseeing the agency’s global real estate solutions team. While with the Texas Rangers since 2011, Januszewski was instrumental in the development of Major League Baseball team’s new retractable-roof baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, and a neighborhood of adjacent entertainment. Previously, Januszewski held leadership positions with the Boston Red Sox / Fenway Sports Group and the San Diego Padres as he developed new sources of income for these teams. “Joe is a strategic executive uniquely capable of delivering tailored solutions on a global scale,” said Karen Brodkin, co-director of WME Sports and executive vice president of strategy and content development at Endeavor, in a statement. Januszewski and his team will work closely with Endeavor Analytics, On Location, 160over90, IMG’s media and events business and WME more broadly to leverage the Endeavor network for clients as it grows its sports property representation business. . Januszewski begins his role at WME Sports on August 30. “There are huge opportunities both nationally and globally in the professional sport space. I can’t wait to dive head first into the market and help WME Sports grow and win. I can’t wait to get started, ”Januszewski said in his own statement. WME Sports has worked with teams such as the Denver Broncos, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks on the sale of premium assets.

