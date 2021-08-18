6 Bollywood films shot on location in Afghanistan





Over the years, between periods of conflict, a nascent film culture has emerged in Afghanistan. However, did you know that the country is also home to a number of Bollywood films? Today we have compiled a list of films that have been shot in fascinating locations in Afghanistan. Source: Travel advisor 1. Dharmatma Starring Feroz Khan and Hema Malini, this 1975 thriller was the first Bollywood film to be shot in Afghanistan. Loosely based on the cult classic The Godfather, this movie also revolves around a powerful man who leads a safe life and also has a parallel life as a gangster. The hit song from the film’s charts Kya Khoob Lagti Ho was also shot here. Source: YOU 2. Khuda Gawah Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, this epic drama was set in the rocky wilderness areas of Afghanistan. Directed by Mukul Anand, the film focuses on a man who travels from Afghanistan to India to find the murderer of his loving father. The film was shot extensively in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan. According to areport, this film is one of the most watched Indian films in the history of Afghanistan. Source: News18 3. Janasheen Starring Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitley, this romantic action thriller wasallegedlythe first film shot in Afghanistan after the reign of the Taliban. The film revolves around a man who falls in love with a well-known violinist with a tragic past. Feroz Khan, who co-wrote, produced, edited, directed and even starred in the film, had planned a week-long program for the film in Afghanistan. Source: Youtube 4. Kabul Express Starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi, this film revolves around two Indian journalists who visit Afghanistan to create a report on the life of the people after the US-led invasion in 2001. The film features a number of scenes breathtaking views of the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan, Bala Fort Hissar, Darul Aman Palace and Green Palace. Source: google play 5. Torbaaz Starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, this action thriller revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan. Directed by Girish Malik, this film was also shot in parts of Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan. Source: Indian express 6. Agent Vinod Starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this action spy movie was also shot in Afghanistan for a few scenes. The film begins with a sandy and overcrowded camp in Afghanistan called Dash-e-Margoh. Source: News18

