Queer actors are getting queer roles. Straight roles are next

It’s been a particularly strange Emmy year. Not only did Pose’s escape Mj Rodriguez make history as the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead actor category, other openly LGBTQ actors have been lauded for playing LGBTQ characters. , including Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Billy Porter (Pose) and Samira Wiley (The Handmaids’ Tale).

Better yet, longtime queer stars such as Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) and Saturday Night Live stars Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang and host Dan Levy have been recognized by the academy for having all played. This latter praise remains a rarity, however. John Benjamin Hickey, whose Colin in In Treatment is heterosexual, has been openly gay for years, but Emmy-nominated Emma Corrin was not yet publicly gay when she was cast as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Likewise, Jonathan Bailey was still in the closet when he won the ladies’ role Viscount Anthony in Bridgerton. The fact that his status as a newly created sex symbol, which covers fans of all genders and all orientations, remains intact, is remarkable, but would he have been called to audition if his sexuality had been widely known?

Once released, lesbian, gay and bisexual actors were rarely considered for straight lead roles, says Jeremy Blacklow, director of entertainment media at GLAAD. We look forward to a time when LGBTQ actors can express themselves fully and authentically in their work without fear of discrimination.

I went to Juilliard. I am a trained classical actor. I can do so many different things, says Wiley, who was locked in when she landed the role of Poussey in Orange Is the New Black but was not cast to play Moira in Handmaids. Both roles are lesbians, and Wiley almost turned down the invitation to audition for the latter, which earned him a first Emmy in 2018. I didn’t want to be put in a category where I could only play LGBT characters. I just wanted to be seen as an actor. And I really want to be seen for straight roles too.

According to Wiley, queer artists are more than qualified to play straight roles. It’s the lens we’ve all grown up looking through, she says. Every TV show I saw growing up, every photo in a magazine, every portrayal of love.

Of course, gay actors can play straight, straight actors can play queer, adds TR Knight, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2007 for playing the straight heroine George in Grays Anatomy and who now stands alongside the actor in The Flight Attendant. , Griffin Matthews, plays gay in this Emmy. nominated series. The question is: is this opportunity given equally, or even To close tied ? And the answer to that is definitely no.

TR Knight in a scene from The Flight Attendant. (Phil Caruso / HBO Max / WarnerMedia)

Wiley and Knight agree that LGBTQ actors’ access to the right roles is at the mercy of casting directors, those frontline gatekeepers who, in the absence of clear direction from showrunners and / or studio executives, control who has. called for what roles. When someone’s motive is inclusive casting, inclusive straight or queer portrayal or anywhere on that spectrum, Knight continues, they see it differently.

Casting directors stress that every situation is different. There is no single answer for every situation, points out Kim Miscia, nominated this year alongside her business partner Beth Bowling for the cast of The Flight Attendant. This is a very complex issue that needs to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, with a sensitivity to the creative process and an eye on the choice of unrepresented people.

In the 22 years we’ve worked together, we’ve always used gay and straight actors for both straight and gay roles, said Emmy nominee Sharon Bialy from Bialy / Thomas & Associates, speaking for herself , his business partner Sherry Thomas and his partner Russell Scott. I would never allow a homosexual to play a straight role. When I’m forced into this corner, my instinct is to say it’s not fair. I would like the world to be open to everyone.

For every casting director interviewed here, a trans role is often one where the open door policy closes. I firmly believe that trans people should play trans roles, says Kelly Valentine Hendry, a lesbian and LGBTQ activist who is nominated for the first time this year for the Bridgerton cast. Hendry makes some concessions, depending on the circumstances of the role. If the actor had mainly to play his kind of characters at birth [through most of the story], and the character transition happened at the end, I think that could be discussed.

It is still an under-represented community that is the most hostile in the public, adds Thomas. They’re just putting everything out there in a way that’s really tough.

Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter of Pose. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Bowling takes it one step further, confident that she and Miscia would not hesitate to cast a trans actor in a cis role. As I discussed recently with a leading showrunner, if a trans actor comes in and gets the part and is the best actor, then this is the one we should choose. Theis a movement. I think Hollywood, the industry as a whole realizes that.

In any movement, people need strong allies, echoes Wiley. It won’t be up to us.

Alongside his fellow advocates, Grammy winner Porter Tony and Emmy is proud to be part of the solution. In my whole life, a character like Pray Tell was not possible, a show like Pose was not possible. We must recognize how far we have come, he concludes. We are the change we are fighting for. Every time one of us gets a role, every time one of us gets recognition, it moves the needle.