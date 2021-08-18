Turning actor Avantika on the Disney Channel film being a victory for the South Asian community, their acting icons and career aspirations

“I hope other South Asians feel represented and proud. I hope the experiences shown on screen resonate with them, ”says Avantika, 16, the star of Spin, Disney Channels’ first film with a South Asian protagonist.

Avantika focused on her artistic side and pursued a career in entertainment from the age of 5. Trained in various dance forms, her performance in the North American edition of the reality TV series Dance India Dance Lil Masters Has earned her the nickname mini Madhuri Dixit, a compliment Avantika is proud of.

His first acting break was not in America. Roles in American TV series Diary of a future president (2020) and Mira, royal detective (2020) came a few years after making her Telugu film debut at the age of 10. Three years and nearly a dozen acting jobs later, she returned home to America, moved to Los Angeles, and eventually landed the starring role in Twirl (Disney + Hotstar) with co-stars Abhay Deol and Meera Syal. The film is considered a landmark for the representation of the South Asian community in America. Avantika agrees that it is time for age-old stereotypes about the diaspora to be overturned.

Why is it Twirl such a victory for the South Asian community?

It is the first Disney Channel film starring a South Asian protagonist. It is a wonderful and ambitious film to show young children, whether they are Asian or not. I hope other South Asians feel represented and proud. I hope the experiences shown on screen resonate with them.

As a South Asian actor, is there a difference in the type of roles you are offered today compared to a few years ago?

Definitely, and to be honest, I see the difference in the roles in a very positive way. For example, I am currently playing in a Netflix movie alongside Rebel Wilson called Secondary year in which I play a cheerleader captain. It’s good that we were selecting South Asian girls in roles that were generally reserved for pretty, hyper-feminine girls. It helps young South Asian girls see themselves in roles and careers beyond STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

In the past you have spoken of racial discrimination and racial profiling in America. Are things better today?

Yes quite. I think social media has helped raise awareness about sensitivity and how words can actually affect people, especially during childhood. I see people becoming more considerate and more aware. The industry is also more and more aware of how it used to portray stereotypes and is actively working against that now, which is great.

What are some of the stereotypes Twirl breaks ?

Certainly one of the stereotypes is that we don’t just have to do STEM and we can do STEM and also be inclined to art. It also breaks the stereotype of Indian family dynamics. Rhea’s dad (played by Abhay Deol) is not the very rigid and strict Indian dad you typically see on screen. He is much more nuanced and the basis of his hesitation is a little better explained. Their restaurant is not dingy but a very modern fusion restaurant. I’m really glad Rhea isn’t an identity crisis character, we’ve seen that quite often.

Did your family support you in your choice of career?

My mother is an accountant, real estate agent, consultant, she does a lot. My father is a software engineer and an investor. My mom is the most artistic, but she only told me about her interest in dance and performance after she mentioned that I wanted to get into theater and dance. However, my extended family was a little unsure of my choice and worried if it was the right decision and worried about the possibility of a career. But with a film like this, those doubts were shattered. Now they are proud and understand that the opportunities in Hollywood are increasing.

Working in the Telugu film industry must have been a change for you, especially at the age of 10.

I went to India when I was 10 and spent three years there in which I acted in a dozen films and several commercials. It was a very interesting experience because it was such a trip to come from America to India in a whole new industry. In America I was mainly in STEMso going to the movies in another country was a huge change, but because I had Indians around me I felt less alone and felt grounded in the culture and language (I speak Telugu fluently) that I knew. After three years, I decided to come back to America because I played the same roles over and over again as the childhood version of so many actresses. I wanted to develop something more difficult for me. I got the audition for Spin in 2017, but the film was put on hold for three years during which I did other projects. I re-auditioned for it in 2020, and we shot it in 2020.

Who are your acting icons?

I love Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, and Madhuri Dixit. When I was called a mini Madhuri Dixit, I felt it was a huge compliment. My mom loves her and since I was young we have watched her songs and movies in our house.

What are your career aspirations and is working in India again an option?

I would love to come back and play in India. Whether in India or Hollywood, I would love to do great roles that are empowering and add something. I want to be part of content that showcases marginalized communities. I have also opted for the rights to adapt a New York Times bestselling novel into a film that I plan to produce and in which I will star.

Spin is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.