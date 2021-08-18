R. Kelly’s trial will involve marriage to Aaliyah

The majority of Mr. Kellys’ accusers are black women.

I think it’s very important that this is the first high-profile trial in the #MeToo era where the accusers, for the most part, are not white women, said Deborah Tuerkheimer, law professor at the ‘Northwestern University and former Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.

If you take these types of accusers who have traditionally been the most dismissed, the most ignored, the most dismissed and these women can be believed and have enough care to convict jurors, that matters, Ms Tuerkheimer said. And that would send a powerful message.

Among those who arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday were the parents of Mr Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage. They were part of a group that helped expose Mr. Kelly’s interactions with women and encouraged others to speak up.

Ms Savage, who was Mr Kelly’s girlfriend at the time of his arrest, had spoken out in defense of R&B singers in an interview with Gayle King in 2019. But in an unverified article on the Patreon website more later that year, she said Mr. Kelly had been bossy and abusive during their relationship.

Ms. Savages’ role in the trial is not entirely clear. She is currently on the list of potential defense witnesses and is not among the six accusers prosecutors expect to testify.

Her parents said on Wednesday they were hopeful about the lawsuit they’ve been calling for so long.

It started a long time ago and we need to finish it, Ms Savages’ father Timothy Savage said in an interview outside the courthouse. We want to ensure that we have justice for these victims.

Jurors will hear both testimony and evidence that charges Mr Kelly with kidnapping, forced labor, non-disclosure of sexually transmitted diseases to his sexual partners, and production of child pornography.