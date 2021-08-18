Entertainment
R. Kelly’s trial will involve marriage to Aaliyah
In the world of R&B music, R. Kelly has long stood above his peers, achieving stardom thanks to his slow jams and the appeal of his unusually provocative lyrics.
But in a Brooklyn courtroom on Wednesday, where the singer faces charges accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that recruited underage women and girls to have sex with him, prosecutors described some accusations that followed Mr. Kelly for decades.
This case concerns a predator, Maria Cruz Melendez, deputy U.S. lawyer, told the jury in opening statement in the long-awaited and closely watched trial of Mr Kelly. Ms Cruz Melendez described Mr Kelly’s interactions with six women and girls, starting with his former wife, singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when she and Mr Kelly married.
Five other people, whom she only referred to by first name, Stephanie, Sonia, Jerhonda, Zell and Faith were between 16 and 22 when Mr Kelly attacked them, Ms Cruz Melendez said.
Prosecutors said two of the women had appeared on the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series and two had never spoken publicly about their allegations. Three were minors when their meetings with Mr. Kelly began.
Prosecutors seek to convince the jury that Mr Kelly, 54, and those in his orbit have built a system of sexual abuse that has lasted for decades. Her defense team will seek to cast doubt on the accounts and motivations of the women at the center of the case, as jurors grapple with issues of consent, autonomy and sexual agency.
The trial was eagerly awaited since Mr Kelly’s sexual conduct came under renewed scrutiny during the height of the #MeToo movement. His long-delayed trial follows several similar high-profile cases involving charges of sexual misconduct, including the trials of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian and actor Bill Cosby.
But Mr. Kellys’ trial is also separate. In Mr. Weinsteins’ case, which sparked a nationwide toll on sexual abuse, many of the women who came forward were actresses and models, and were mostly white, as were many of those at the center. charges in the most important cases in business, politics, media and entertainment.
The majority of Mr. Kellys’ accusers are black women.
I think it’s very important that this is the first high-profile trial in the #MeToo era where the accusers, for the most part, are not white women, said Deborah Tuerkheimer, law professor at the ‘Northwestern University and former Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.
If you take these types of accusers who have traditionally been the most dismissed, the most ignored, the most dismissed and these women can be believed and have enough care to convict jurors, that matters, Ms Tuerkheimer said. And that would send a powerful message.
Among those who arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday were the parents of Mr Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage. They were part of a group that helped expose Mr. Kelly’s interactions with women and encouraged others to speak up.
Ms Savage, who was Mr Kelly’s girlfriend at the time of his arrest, had spoken out in defense of R&B singers in an interview with Gayle King in 2019. But in an unverified article on the Patreon website more later that year, she said Mr. Kelly had been bossy and abusive during their relationship.
Ms. Savages’ role in the trial is not entirely clear. She is currently on the list of potential defense witnesses and is not among the six accusers prosecutors expect to testify.
Her parents said on Wednesday they were hopeful about the lawsuit they’ve been calling for so long.
It started a long time ago and we need to finish it, Ms Savages’ father Timothy Savage said in an interview outside the courthouse. We want to ensure that we have justice for these victims.
Jurors will hear both testimony and evidence that charges Mr Kelly with kidnapping, forced labor, non-disclosure of sexually transmitted diseases to his sexual partners, and production of child pornography.
But the jury of seven men and five women who appeared in the courtroom on Wednesday shortly after 10 a.m. will be tasked with dealing with a much larger issue that is at the heart of the case: whether an informal criminal organization existed. around and contributed to the crimes Mr. Kelly is accused of.
Minutes before the jury entered the courtroom, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who is presiding over the case, ruled on a slew of motions, allowing prosecutors to present evidence of abuse sexual abuse dating back to 1991. These allegations relate to Mr. Kellys’ brief. marriage with singer Aaliyah.
Mr Kelly married Aaliyah, real name Aaliyah Dana Haughton, in 1994, when she was 15 years old. Ms Cruz Melendez on Wednesday described the wedding as a last resort effort by Mr Kelly to avoid legal action.
One evening in 1994, when he was on tour and was going to take the stage soon, said Ms Cruz Melendez, one of Mr Kellys’ associates told him that Aaliyah thought she might be. to be pregnant.
It was, of course, a huge problem for him, Ms Cruz Melendez said. If she was pregnant, that meant there would be questions: at the very top of this list of questions who the father of this baby is.
He and his associates traveled to Chicago to meet Aaliyah late one night, she said, and got to work. He bribed an Illinois government employee to get a fake ID for her, and in a hotel suite, he married her, Ms. Cruz Melendez said.
Then, she said, he took a flight and came back to complete his tour.
The judge also ruled on Wednesday that the jury hear about charges stemming from settlement agreements involving charges that Mr Kelly knowingly gave herpes to two women in 2001, as well as evidence that he transmitted the sexually transmitted disease to a minor in 1995.
The trial may not be the last chapter in a long string of murmurs and accusations of Mr. Kelly’s criminal behavior. He also faces trial in Chicago on federal charges and other sex crime charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has firmly denied all the charges against him.
At this point, the public has only heard one side of the story in this case and that is about to change in the coming weeks, one of Mr Kellys’ attorneys Thomas A said on Tuesday. Farinella, in a press release. He added that the racketeering charge against his client was based on a series of unrelated relationships and events that the government is trying to mend like different kinds of fabric and is trying to pass it off as silk.
Outside the courthouse on Wednesday morning, fans of Mr. Kelly scribbled messages of support, such as Free R. Kelly and Honey Love, the name of one of his songs while in the R&B group Public Service Announcement .
