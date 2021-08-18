This super famous singer left Bollywood just to become a farmer





Singer of popular songs like O Sanam, son of famous comic book actor Mehmood, and nephew of legendary actress Meena Kumari, he is now a dedicated farmer who runs his own farm.

If you were born in the 90s, the name Lucky Alis wouldn’t be new to you. He sang songs that are still very successful today. Born in 1958, he has become a successful singer, songwriter and actor. Today he runs his own tech-assisted farm!

Wanting to pursue music with farming, Ali took over his father’s Mehmoods farm in Bangalore. He co-founded an online marketplace for agricultural products called Tribe Nation. The company is currently operating in Bangalore, but Ali plans to expand it to other parts of the country as well.

Alis’ journey was rich in experiences of all kinds. At boarding school, he started smoking marijuana, which prompted his father, Mehmood, to write the screenplay for the film. Dushman Duniya Ka.

The protagonist is also called Lucky, a young man victim of drug addiction who kills his mother. Lucky did not star in the movie but sang his first song for it.

As an adult, he held several odd jobs. To begin with, he worked in an oil ring in Pondicherry, and also started a carpet cleaning business with his friend. He also starred in films like Kaante, Yeh Hai Zindagi and Trikaal.

Ali left Bollywood and quickly moved to his quiet farmhouse in Bangalore. He explained in a video interview that the reason he left Bollywood was because the films of this generation are having a negative impact on society. He believes that they propagate the ideas of violence and lack patience because of excess greed. In his words, there is a lot of disrespect in Bollywood.

This iconic singer is now a full-time farmer and he takes this role very seriously. Even his company, Tribe Nation, relies on farmers and delivers groceries and other farm-fresh produce from local farmers to customers through an app-based model. Its intention is to ensure that the crops produced by farmers are not wasted and that they get better prices for them. Its platform also eliminates the need for an intermediary and enables farmers to have direct and hassle-free interactions with their customers.