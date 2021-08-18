Sherwood Park actor stars in Paw Patrol: The Movie this Friday

Photo by Spin Master / Postmedia

Content of the article When Will brisbin from Sherwood Park landed the role of Ryder in Paw Patrol: The Movie, he wasn’t even allowed to tell his younger siblings.

Content of the article It was a big secret, says Brisbin, 16, of Toronto, where he was attending the premiere of the highly anticipated spin-off of the hit children’s show. From February 2020 when I found out until October of the same year, my mouth was completely closed. Considering the fact that her nine-year-old brother is an avowed fan, it was probably for the best. The Canadian show, which was renewed for a ninth season in February, has become a North American sensation. Set in the fictional town of Adventure Bay, Paw Patrol follows the exploits of a search and rescue dog crew infused with superpowers obtained from a radioactive meteor; Ryder is their 10-year-old human leader. The computer-animated feature film hits theaters this Friday, August 20.

Content of the article Only a few members of the TV cast added their voices to the film version, including Kim Roberts as Mayor Goodway and Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger and Capn Turbot. Brisbin is part of the new team, succeeding five other actors who voiced Ryder, the human leader of Paw Patrol, before him. Hes definitely got the chops; in her short local career, Brisbin played Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theater and landed roles on locally produced TV shows like Caution: May Contain Nuts. Now he virtually and lively rubs shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars such as Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Iain Armitage and Tyler Perry. We spoke with Brisbin about the challenges of managing such an iconic role.

Content of the article Q Making a film during the pandemic must have been interesting. How did you manage to record your game? A I did all of my voice recording work in Edmonton with the director, Cal Brunker, helping me from where he was. I didn’t hear any of the other actors and never saw the animation. I was just in the booth, alone with the director on Zoom with an iPad next to me. I would say my lines a few times in different ways, but I had no idea what other actors’ lines were like before me. It was really difficult, but also fun. Q How did you prepare for the role? A My brother has been a huge fan his whole life so it was always in the house and I watched it with him. Once I got the part, I started to study the character more by watching him. Then I would practice being the character in the mirror for 30 minutes a day, just building it up and making myself comfortable.

Content of the article Q You had no contact with the other actors? A I’ve texted Iain Armitage a couple of times, but haven’t really had any contact with the others. I was hoping to have the chance to talk to them or meet them, but unfortunately I never got the chance. Maybe in the future. Q A number of different actors have voiced Ryder over the eight seasons of the shows. Did you find it a little intimidating? A They were huge shoes to fill. Ryder is the leader of the Paw Patrol, so there was definitely a lot of pressure there, but in a way that made things so much fun. In fact, I didn’t fully understand the fact that I am the character and the kids are going to hear my voice. I can’t believe all of my dreams are coming true; it’s incredible. Q There are so many shows for kids, but Paw Patrol really stands out. In your opinion, what is the attraction for children? A I think kids love it because it’s just an escape in this world where really anything is possible. A dog can be a policeman or a construction worker, so disbelief is basically suspended for children. They are encouraged to use their imaginations. Q Have you seen the movie before? A Once at the start of development, then once when it was about to be finished. Both times it was on a laptop in my room so I haven’t had the full experience yet.

Content of the article We apologize, but this video failed to load. Q Usually, when a children’s show is translated to the screen, there is some effort to make it appealing to adults as well. Can we also expect this from Paw Patrol: The Movie? AYes, compared to the series, there is a lot of rhythmic action sequences in the movie and a lot more comedy. It’s a really funny movie, and it’s aimed at families as well as children. There are a lot of good life lessons about courage, friendship, and love, so it’s really for everyone. A word from Ryder Since the biggest Paw Patrols fans tend to be tweens, with a few notable parental exceptions, we’ve decided to let them ask Brisbin a few questions about the show. Brisbin was happy to oblige, although he notes that his answers are only observations and cannot be considered canonical.

Content of the article Declan Ash-Lobkowicz, 5Why did Chase the German Shepherd decide to become a police officer? Brisbin I think he became a police officer because he wanted to overcome past emotional trauma and make sure nothing bad happened to anyone else. Sloan Ash-Lobkowicz, 2What does Skye the Cockapoo like to eat? Brisbin Lots of puppy treats. She is sometimes picky with her dinner, but she still loves treats. Jack Davis, 6How does the Pup Pack work? Brisbin It’s basically like a normal backpack, but all the gadgets and other items are zipped inside. With the push of a button, everything expands and the compartments open and reveal the gadgets. Elliette Bellous, 7 years oldHow does a meteor make you magical? Brisbin It is a good one. It has to do with that special magical space that the meteor brings on its trip to space, and then it brings all the magic back to Earth. Rob Johnson, 50Does Ryder have a doggy assignment or do they have a production assistant for it? Brisbin Most of the homework falls to Ryder. Robin Hunter, 52Why do they always let Mayor Humdinger get away with a warning on the TV show? Brisbin It’s because Paw Patrol doesn’t really want to stop people, they just want to teach them valuable lessons. [email protected]

